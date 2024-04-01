EXCLUSIVE: Team Unstoppable SKN clinches three silver at 2024 CARIFTA Games

Team Unstoppable SKN has copped three silver medals in the 2024 CARIFTA Games following the end of the second day.

St Kitts and Nevis: Team Unstoppable SKN has copped three silver medals in the 2024 CARIFTA Games following the end of the second day. Athletes such as Jaheem Clarke, Akanye Samuel-Francis, and Jermadh Huggins won the second position in different events and made the team secured the spot in the top 10 teams of the games.

The medal count for St Kitts and Nevis has been opened by Jaheem Clarke as he secured the first silver for the team. He participated in the Under-17 Males Javelin and finished in the second position with a personal best throw of 56.09m.

The second silver medal was added by Akanye Samuel-Francis to the medal tally of the team of St Kitts and Nevis. He won the second position in the Under-17 Male- 400m hurdles and ran with a personal best of 52.88 seconds on Sunday evening.

With this victory, he has now become the two-time CARIFTA medalist as he won the gold medal in the category was won by Samuel Francis of the Bahamas who recorded a time of 54.14 seconds in 2023. He ran behind Robert Miller of Jamaica who won the first position with 52.19 seconds and defeated Franciso Williams of Jamaica who secured third position.

Samuel Francis will also participate in the Under 17 Male 110m hurdles on Monday at 9:30 am which is the third day of the tournament.

The third winner for St Kitts and Nevis was Jermadh Huggins who won a silver medal in the 1500m at the finals of the Open Males Octathalon at the 2024 CARIFTA Games. He stopped the clock at 4: 37: 67 and won two out of eight events in the Octathalon consisting of 100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, 400m, 110m hurdles, High Jump, Javelin, and the 1500m.

Firstly, Huggins stood at the 8th place at the start of the event and then moved to the second place at the finals of the event. Notably, he missed the podium in the 50th edition of the CARIFTA as he finished the game in 4th place.

The three victories enhanced the medal tally of the Team Unstoppable SKN and made the athletes stand at the podium of the 51st edition of the CARIFTA Games.

St Kitts and Nevis has been represented by 24 athletes at the CARIFTA Games which is underway at the Grenada, starting Sunday and will run through April 1, 2024. From the Unstoppable SKN contingent, Abjiha Nemdhari participated in the U17 Male Javelin and finished in fourth place with a throw of 54.10m.

Another athlete named De’ Cheynelle Thomas secured fourth place in the girl’s U17 400m finals at the CARIFTA Games with a time of 56.19 seconds. She also advanced to the girls’ U17 800m finals which will be held on Monday at 4:55 pm.

Joeltica Rogers secured sixth place in the Under 17 400m hurdles with a time of 1: 11.04 at the CARIFTA Games. Despite a tough fall at the beginning of the event, Niran Warde finished in eighth place at the 400m hurdles with a time of 1: 05.90.

Jaylen Bennet also represented St Kitts and Nevis and participated in the U20 Male 400m event. He secured sixth place with a time of 48.34 seconds. He will also participate in the U20 Male 200m event.

Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs extended greetings to the winners and performers of the team.

The 2024 CARIFTA Games are underway at Kirani James Stadium, Grenada and the first position in the medal tally has been captured by Jamaica following the end of the second day. The team won 24 gold medals, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals. The total medal tally of the team stood at 49 medals.

Further, the Bahamas won seven gold medals, nine silver, and nine bronze medals, making the team stand at the second position. The third position was clinched by Guyana with four gold and one bronze medal.