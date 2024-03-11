Ja-Aime Francis becomes first 300m U17 CARIFTA qualifier in history of St Kitts and Nevis athletics

Ja-Aime Francis has qualified for the CARIFTA Games 2024 and became the first-ever athlete from St Kitts and Nevis to participate in the 300m U17 sporting event.

St Kitts and Nevis: Ja-Aime Francis has qualified for the CARIFTA Games 2024 and became the first-ever athlete from St Kitts and Nevis to participate in the 300m U17 sporting event. The qualification has taken place through the National Bank CARIFTA Trails at Nevis Athletics Stadium on March 3, 2024.

The trials for CARIFTA took place at two different venues which were Kim Collins Stadium and Nevis Athletics Stadium. Around 210 athletes have participated in different games and showcased their performance through their skill sets.

Out of 210, two athletes have managed to qualify for the CARIFTA Games 2024 in different sporting activities. The first one was Keyonjay Richards who cleared a height of 1.75m to win the high jump competition which is also known as the U17 high jump qualifying mark.

The second one was Ja-Aime Francis, who was now preparing to participate in the 300m U17 category of the CARIFTA Games 2024 in the history of St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis hosted the additional qualifiers for the CARIFTA Games through which two athletes have been qualified. Jaheem Clarke and Abijan Nemdhari have been qualified to participate in the U17 Boys Javelin event with a throw of 49.69m and 4512m, respectively, in the CARIFTA 2024.

The first qualifier for the CARIFTA Games from St Kitts and Nevis was DeCheynelle Thomas with her stellar performance in the trails with a time of 57.30 in the 400m. She won bronze at the games in the Bahamas earlier in 2023 in this event at the age of 14.

Clearing a height of 1.61m in the high jump, Mikalya Gumbs qualified for the 2024 CARIFTA Games. Having attained the CARIFTA Standards for the 100m, 200m and 400m sprinter Tyhra Charles continued her tremendous from the season as she went sub-12 in the 100m at St Kitts and Nevis CARIFTA Trails held on March 2, 2024.

Charles finished first in a personal best time of 11.92s seconds and Deonne Samuel finished fourth in 13.44 seconds. In the 200m, Charles finished first in a wind-aided time of 24.03s while Samuel finished fifth in a time of 27.03s.

Netizens reacted to the qualifiers who will be participating in the CARIFTA Games 2024 and said that these athletes will represent St Kitts and Nevis at the games in Grenada. Many said that they had full faith in those athletes and said that they would surely bring glory to the country.