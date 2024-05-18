Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude recorded near Antigua and Barbuda

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude has been recorded near Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday afternoon, causing havoc among the citizens.

Antigua and Barbuda: An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude has been recorded near Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday afternoon, causing havoc among the citizens. With the moderate depth of 78 km, the tremors of the quake were not first felt but reported afterward.

The closest larger town near the epicentre is Freetown, a town which is known for its 623 inhabitants in Antigua and Barbuda. The earthquake has been recorded at 34km distance to the west, but the reports were also not recorded in the area.

Antigua and Barbuda have been experiencing earthquake tremors as the Caribbean region is approaching towards the Hurricane Season 2024. A magnitude of 4.0 Earthquake has also been detected close to the country on May 15, 2024.

The Hurricane Season 2024 is predicted to remain super hyperactive because of several conditions and other potential storms. The citizens and residents of the Caribbean are asked to remain cautious during the season, and they are advised to ensure safety and security.

With 24 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes, the Met Department announced that the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season would remain above Category 3 intensity. By staying informed and proactive, the citizens are asked to take better precautions and minimize risks and enhance their measures agaisnt the natural calamity.

Caribbean regions are prone to such disasters due to their locations as these small island nations always faced the wrath of the activities taken out by big developing countries. Even before the starting of the hurricane season, Antigua and Barbuda and other countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and other Caribbean countries.

The countries have also demanded proactive measures and global collaboration for the fight against the issues of the rising temperatures, carbon footprints and climate change. The countries like Dominica have faced wrath of Hurricane Maria and Tropical Storm Erika and others nations have also been looking forward to the resilience approach.