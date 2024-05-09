Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude recorded in Antigua, Montserrat, St Kitts, Guadeloupe

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was recorded on the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe on Wednesday morning

Caribbean: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was recorded on the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe on Wednesday morning. At around 10: 43 local time, the tremors have been felt in these countries, causing havoc among the citizens.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude: 16: 854, and the longitude of the quake was recorded at -61.545. The depth of the quake was 10.0km for these three Caribbean Island nations.

The tremors of the earthquake were recorded in the nearby cities of these island nations. The quake was recorded at 44 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 67 km N of Point- à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and 74 km E of Brades, Montserrat.

The Met Department and Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator for St Kits and Nevis, added that the countries have’nt reported any damage and injury due to the tremors of earthquake. He also urged the nations to adopt proactive measures for their own safety and protection and stated that the hurricane season has been approaching which could remain challenging for them.

He said that there is a need for the preparedness which could ensure the safety and security of the citizens and protect them from the upcoming hurricane season.

As per the reports, the hurricane is predicted to remain hyperactive for this season as around 21 names of the tropical storms have been outlined. In addition to that, the issue of Saharan Dust has also been discovering around the region of Trinidad and Tobago.

The weather in the Caribbean region has been creating stress among the people, as it has caused great destruction over the years in different countries due to hurricanes and tropical storms. Recently, the tremors of earthquakes have been felt in Antigua and Barbuda, which also generated the situation of anxiety and havoc among the people.

The citizens are asked to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety.