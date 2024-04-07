Dominica’s Warren Lawrence achieves national, personal best record at Swiss Long Course Championships

Warren Lawrence from Dominica breaks all his personal records at the Swiss Long Course National Championships.

Roseau, Dominica: Warren Lawrence from Dominica achieved the 28th all-time best time in the 50m backstroke in Switzerland at the Swiss Long Course National Championships. He secured the national record and personal best in the championship and received the appreciation for their performance.

Warren Lawrence finished the game in the sixth place and swam for a time of 27.00 in his heat and a time of 26.89 in the A finals. The results came from the 50m backstroke where he recorded both Dominica’s and personal best records.

In addition to that, Lawrence also swam the 50m butterfly and finished with a time of 25.91 in the B finals and also achieved another personal best. In this meet, he also recorded national record and contributed to enhancing its ranking in the world stage.

Warren Lawrence will also compete again in the 50m freestyle this weekend, representing Dominica for other records. The performance of the athlete has been lauded by the citizens and others who celebrated his achievements with great enthusiasm.

Dominica Olympic Committee also shared glimpses and said that the performance of the athlete recorded in the history as it was the national record which is the sense of pride.

Warren Lawrence represented Dominica at several stages of the swimming such as Commonwealth, World Aquatics Championships and others. In the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, he set the personal best and secured the 3rd place finish in his heat. He had participated in the men’s 50 metres backstroke and stopped the clock at 27.32 seconds.

He also finished 27th overall, out of 45 swimmers in the games and recorded several accolades.

In addition to that, he also represented and competed in the 50m Freestyle and 50m backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan in August, 2023. At that time, he finished 79th out of 112 swimmers and secured the 6th place in his heat with the time of 24.51 seconds. The championship also remained a new record setting platform for Lawrence as he recorded personal best.

While, in the 50m backstroke event, he secured the 9th place and recorded the timing of 27.45 seconds.

Now, Warren is also preparing to represent Dominica at 2024 Olympic which will be held in Paris and strive to achieve for best results.

Many extended wishes to athlete and said that he is great swimmer from Dominica who represented and presented country at several regional and international stages which is exceptional.

One mentioned, “This is exceptional achievement and Dominica were recognized at several global stages which is amazing.”