Jamaica: 38-year-old woman killed in shooting outside Montego Bay Church

Witnesses reported that a masked gunman exited a vehicle and opened fire outside a Montego Bay church, as police review CCTV footage and search for suspects.

Jamaica: A 38-year-old woman, Cora Thompson, also known as "Chocolate" was fatally shot at the entrance to the New Testament Church of God at Water Lane in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday.

Police have launched the investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

According to police reports, the shooting incident took place on te afternoon of April 22, around 2:15 pm, at the entrance of the church on Water Lane, St James, while a fasting service was in progress.

The witnesses who were attending the fasting ceremony told the officers that during the service, a small van arrived at the entrance of the church from which one masked man carrying a firearm came out of it.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the man opened fire in the church's direction and hit the woman five times, following the injuries she fell and collapsed inside the church. After that the man escaped the scene in the same vehicle in an unknown direction.

The female was immediately rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by residents in a private vehicle, where on arrival she was pronounced dead as she already lost a lot of blood and succumbed to her injuries.

Local police officers were contacted by the people who first visited the hospital to check the victim and ordered to transport her body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

The officers were immediately dispatched to the place of attack. Upon reaching they canvassed the area to collect the evidence and they promptly launched the investigation to find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No motive behind the shooting has been determined by the officers as they are actively trying to investigate it. The officers are reviewing all the CCTV footage of the area which might have captured the vehicle or suspect's face.

Authorities further urged the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident or about the suspects or their whereabouts.

Locals have expressed their condolences over the shocking death of the victim who was a choir member of the church community and a familiar face who sold books outside the church.

People have taken to social media platforms to share their condolences and concern over the tragic loss of the victim’s family as one of the users Donaalee commented “So sad. I hope your soul rests in peace and heaven.”