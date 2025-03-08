Caribbean Queens: Celebrating women who excel on the global stage
Caribbean Women are not just ruling the world but have motivated and influenced others to come out of their comfort zone and push them with confidence towards greater success and recognition.
International Women's Day
Caribbean women have long been on the forefront of change, leading in every industry ranging from entertainment, business, politics, sports, international advocacy and more. With strength, passion, and determination, these ladies are making strides on global platforms shaping industries for future generations and breaking barriers.
Caribbean Women in Entertainment
- Rihanna: Being a global music icon Rihanna has not just revolutionized the music industry but has also built herself an empire of wealth and recognition. Rihanna belongs to Barbados and often visits her roots on vacations to spend time within her culture and her people. Although being recognized globally, Rihanna continues to stay connected with her culture. She recently launched her makeup brand in Barbados named Fenty Beauty, which has been already breaking boundaries.
- Nicki Minaj: The queen of Rap, Nicki is indeed a sensation in the American music industry. She has shaped the landscape of hip and hop and pop music with her unique bold style and incredible talent. However, lesser it is known that she was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and is a proud Caribbean woman. She is specifically noted for her unique singing style and witty lyrics. She holds several awards including recognitions from Billboard, American Music awards and three Guinness World Records.
- Shenseea: Jamaican singing Sensation Shenseea, has swiftly risen to global prominence in dancehall. She is known for blending Caribbean singing style with international pop sounds, bringing a trailblazing style in Caribbean music. She has become one of the most influential voices in the music industry today and has been honoured with several awards including a recent nomination in Grammys and winning the MOBO award.
- Spice: Known as the Queen of Dancehall, Spice has not just redefined the music and fashion in the Caribbean but has emerged out as a global ambassador for empowerment and confidence. With her bold attitude and influence, she has broken stereotypes and has uplifted women in her community.
Caribbean Women in Sports
- Julien Alfred: A rising star in track and field, Julien Alfred has recently provided Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean the recognition which was long due for them. Alfred won a gold in Paris Olympics 2024, which was the first for her nation, and following this victory she made everyone proud and received immense appreciation.
- Thea Lafond: The Paris Olympics 2024 turned extremely fruitful for Caribbean Nations, after Julien Alfred, Thea Lafond from Dominica won a gold in Women triple jump. She has made her presence heard through this victory, not just across Dominica but the globe. Her commitment to her sport and determination to represent her country on the world stage acts as an inspiration to the coming generation.
- Hayley Mathews: Hayley Kristen Mathews is the key player of West Indies women cricket team. Hailing from Barbados, Mathews is an all-rounder cricketer, known for her athletic prowess and leadership on the field. She has significant recognition to the West Indies women cricket team by winning several domestic and international cricket matches. Mathews, apart from being a cricketer has also represented Barbados in the Javelin Throw at several International track and field competitions.
- Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce: Shelly, considered the sprinting legend hails from Jamaica, and has won gold in multiple Olympic and world championships. Known for her speed, resilience, determination, she is an inspiration to athletes worldwide.
- Shericka Jackson: Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, is not just an Olympic medallist, but one of the top sprinters in the world. Her versatility in both the 200m and 400m has made her one of the most respected personalities in the athletic world.
- Jahzara Claxton: Born in St Kitts and Nevis, Jahzara Claxton is a renowned footballer and cricketer. She played for West Indies Under-19 and became the first ever female cricketer from the Leeward Islands to be selected in the West Indies U19 squad.
Caribbean Women in Politics
- Mia Mottley: Whenever there is a discussion about Caribbean women in Politics, Mia Mottley immediately comes to everyone's mind due to her outstanding leadership and __ qualities. She is the current and first female Prime Minister of Barbados, advocating for climate change, women’s empowerment and economic development across her nation. She has emerged as a global voice for the people of Caribbean demanding sustainability while outlining the effects of climate change in the small island developing nations.
- Kamla Persad-Bissessar: Kamla Persad is the leader of opposition for Trinidad and Tobago. She has also served as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, during which she focused on improving the country’s educational system and fighting for women's rights. Her political career has paved the way for greater representation of women in Caribbean Politics.
- Patricia Scotland: Patricia Janet Scotland is a Dominican Politician who served as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations. She became the first woman ever to hold this post. She has also served on high ranked positions including ministerial positions within the UK Government and also holds dual citizenship of United Kingdom and Dominica.
"Empowering all women and girls is not just the right thing to do; it is the smart thing to do."— The Commonwealth (@commonwealthsec) March 8, 2025
#Commonwealth Secretary-General @PScotlandCSG shares her message for #IWD2025.
Happy International Women’s Day!
Read her full statement here: https://t.co/1CP2kVzBom pic.twitter.com/ttpI9f2CsX
- Denise Charles-Pemberton: Denise Charles serves as the Minister of Tourism for Dominica. Her efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive tourism industry are shaping the future of the region’s economy and employment opportunities. She has brought several changes to the island and launched many projects focused on attracting tourists.
- Sylvanie Burton: An advocate for women rights and social justice, Sylvanie Burton continues to use her platform to raise awareness about gender inequality, and the challenges faced by women in Caribbean. She is the first women president of Dominica, and her work has inspired many to push for positive change in their communities.
President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica conferred PM @narendramodi with the ‘Dominica Award of Honour.’ pic.twitter.com/RxlP5PqUu5— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 21, 2024
- Melissa Skerrit: The first lady of Dominica, Melissa Skerrit is widely known for bringing revolution across Dominica through her Charitable work and her trust named Melissa Skerrit Foundation. She actively supports women and empower them through dedicated sessions and seminars. Apart from being a strong women leader, she also serves as the Minister of Housing and hosts several projects focused on improving housing initiatives.
Caribbean Women are not just ruling the world but have motivated and influenced others to come out of their comfort zone and push them with confidence towards greater success and recognition. Through their leadership, creativity and tireless commitment to making a difference, they continue to set new standards for success.
On this women’s day, let’s celebrate their triumphs and recognize the enduring power of Caribbean women across the globe.
