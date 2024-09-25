US Ambassador hosts Youth Conference to address criminal activities in St Kitts and Nevis

The event discussed exploring how youth can lead in shaping safer communities across the island nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ambassador of the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Rodger Nyhus recently conducted a round table conference with youth leaders across St Kitts and Nevis, to discuss youth engagement in addressing crime.

Ambassador Nyhus, during the conference also highlighted the need for crime prevention and the role of youth in the same. This meeting focusing on empowering youth marks a strong initiative towards the government’s efforts in dealing with the rising crime.

This is to be noted that the government of St Kitts and Nevis is currently taking several actions and initiatives to combat the rising crime. This has been named a 90-day campaign by the authorities under which the federation is taking different initiatives to eradicate crime.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew recently shared an update over the 90-day campaign where he addressed that the Taskforce on Citizen Security recently held a meeting to discuss Crime dealing through a public health approach.

PM Terrance Drew noted it as a crucial step towards developing a healthier and more prosperous environment for citizens to reside in.

The Prime Minister stated that violence cannot be tackled solely by considering criminal justice but by implementing crucial strategies that focus on the holistic development of the criminals.

Apart from this meeting, the Prime Minister earlier also attended the certificate awarding ceremony at the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute. At the event the PM Terrance Drew handed over the certificates of the Junior Leadership Course Level-3 CVQ.

Notably, the 90-Day Campaign has been organized to combat crime and has taken significant strict measures to promote a peaceful environment and further enhance security aspects for the citizens.

The 90-Day Campaign was launched on 6th September 2024, under which the government aims to include communities, key stakeholders, and several other organizations to come ahead to create crucial strategies and contribute to the safer development of the nation.

The authorities also led a special meeting with all the members and stakeholders to outline the processes and stages of the 90-day event.