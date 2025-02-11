Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025 announced, know calendar

Parliamentary Representative Cozier Frederick invited the patrons to attend the event and promote the offerings of the Kalinago community.

Kalinago, Dominica: The much-awaited Kalinago Territory Carnival 2025 has been announced to be held from February 15 to March 5, 2025. The official calendar is unveiled under the theme- “Spirits High., Tradition Alive”, aiming to celebrate the traditions and culture of the indigenous people n Dominica.

Parliamentary Representative Cozier Frederick invited the patrons to attend the event and promote the offerings of the Kalinago community. It will serve as the platform to celebrate the culture, rhythm and tradition of the indigenous people who will participate in different events and showcase their talents to the revellers.

The local artistes who will dress up in the colours of the Kalinago people get a chance to celebrate their cultural richness with proper display of their natural offering. The energy of the attendees will be displayed on the streets of the Kalinago communities where they will dance to the beats of Leve Vaval and other soca music.

A vibrant celebration of the unique culture, music and traditions will be held to promote the enhanced Carnival experience of the country. Kalinago territory will also immerse in the true vibe of the Real Mas 2025 which will further amplify the energy and create enhanced Carnival Time in the nature isle.

The streets of the Kalinago will come alive where the heartbeat of the traditions will be celebrated with the performance of Kalinago Troupes, Non-Stop Bouyon Music and Lap Kabwit. The attendees will dance along authentic and vibrant music, enhancing the elegance and culture of indigenous people.

The calendar of Kalinago territory feature:

Leve Vaval will be held on February 15, 2025 at 7 pm at Bataca Bus Stop Junction. The Kiddies Carnival will be held on March 2, 2025 at 3 pm at St Cyr Resource Centre and the Carnival Monday Jump Up will be held on March 3, 2025. It will feature LAPO Kabwit at 10 am and Judging of Bands at 3 pm.

On March 4, 2025, the Carnival Tuesday Jumpup will be held, featuring LAPO Kabwit at 10 am and Hi Fi at 4 pm. Tewey Vaval will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, featuring Lapo Kabwit at 3 pm, Vaval Procession at 4 pm, Burning of Vaval at 7: 30 pm, Hi Fi at 9 pm at Bataca Bus Stop Junction.