Caribbean Airlines flights affected due to closure of Orlando International Airport amid Hurricane Milton

Caribbean: Two flights of Caribbean Airlines scheduled to fly between Trinidad and Orlando will be affected with the closure of Orlando International Airport due to the passage of Hurricane Milton. The service will not be available on Wednesday as aircraft BW482 and BW485 were scheduled to operate on the route.

Travellers are asked to register for real-time flight notifications and updates through the official website of Caribbean Airlines. Passengers whose plans are impacted by these flight disruptions may rebook without any change in the charges. However, they need to follow some conditions such as the fees will be waived for the tickets rebooked in the same cabin, and the passengers may be rebooked on any service up to October 25, 2024, will not face any penalty.

The third condition will ask the passenger to make any changes with their travel period or flight status through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

Hurricane Milton has been transformed into Category 5 Hurricane which is now approaching Florida. Currently, the central pressure in the eye of the Hurricane has fallen to a near-record low of 89 mb.

The Hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida when it reaches the west coast of the Peninsula midweek. Tropical Storm conditions are expected with hurricane conditions possible beginning Monday across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for these areas as it was expected that heavy rainfall and landslides. There is also a risk of life-threatening storm surge, and the hurricane would also ring winds for portions of the west coast of Florida early Wednesday.

Residents in the area are asked to pay attention to the warnings as it will bring moderate to major river flooding.

The flights will be affected for the next two days from the United States.

The Hurricane Season 2024 was kickstarted on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024, as 24 hurricanes have been named out of which 6 would be major. Earlier, Caribbean was hard hit by Hurricane Beryl which devastated Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica.

Beryl caused weakness across these island nations, causing massive flooding, landslides and the destruction of the infrastructure. The Category 5 Hurricane will pass through Florida with 165 mph winds, and it will also move east at 9 mph.

