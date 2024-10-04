PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit extend wishes on Teacher’s Appreciation Day

With a warm message on social media, he prayed for their continued success and asked for God’s richest blessing.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on the “Teacher’s Appreciation Day” while thanking them for their contribution towards the society building. He said that the entire world is grateful for teachers’ patience, care and commitment towards children’s bright future.

With a warm message on social media, he prayed for their continued success and asked for God’s richest blessing. He said, "Happy Teachers' Appreciation Day. Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of our educators."

The wishes for the teachers of Dominica have also come from Minister of Housing- Melissa Skerrit who extended gratitude to them for shaping the bright future of the society. She said that their hard work and dedication contribute to the advancement of the education sector in the country and across the globe.

Minister Melissa Skerrit noted, "Thank you to all the teachers who help to mold our future Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication."

Every year, Melissa Skerrit hosts a celebration for the teachers of Dominica and hands over gifts as a token of gratitude to them for their contribution towards society. At the ceremony, they also recognized exceptional teachers from across the country and honoured them with different gifts.

Earlier in 2020, Melissa Skerrit recognized two amazing teachers and gave them with a $500 gift card from Donsanddivas and a bottle of champagne. The teachers are recognized by Melissa Skerrit Foundation every year with different celebrations and gifts.

Social Media Pours Wishes on Teacher’s Appreciation Day

On the occasion, the social media buzzed with wishes for the teachers and other guides who have contributed a lot in student’s life. Students took to their social media and extended gratitude to the teachers for their contribution.

One added, "Happy Teacher's Appreciation Day to all Teachers all the best endeavors and success in all you do.”

Some also wished them happiness, laughter and love and said that they work under difficult circumstances and contribute for the society. Another user said, "Happy Teachers day guidance n protection to face our kids on a dailybasis. Patience Love Unity enjoy ur day have fun fun.”

Qban Health Services in Portsmouth, Dominica also extended their appreciation for the teachers and said that today is the day to recognize their hard work, resilience and their incredible contribution towards shaping the future of the students.

Netizens remarked that the special teachers always lead joy towards the success and true path which will enhance the life of the students.