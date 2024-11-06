Digital creator Jael Joseph shares her experience from Dominica’s WATO

Jael Joseph, an influencer, entrepreneur, producer, and storyteller, hails from Dominica, where she recently attended WATO, an outdoor cooking event.

Jael Joseph, an influencer, entrepreneur, producer, and storyteller, hails from Dominica, where she recently attended WATO, an outdoor cooking event. While sharing a glimpse of the event on her social media, Joseph wrote her experience as “one-of-a-kind.”

The creator was seen trying out several different cuisines prepared by renowned chefs of the island nation. Joseph’s reaction upon tasting the food seems more enthralling than what she wrote about it in her posts. 

Notably, Jael Joseph shared a series of her visit on her social media profiles through short videos. She stayed at the Rosalie Bay Resort and her trip was sponsored by Island Car Rentals. 

In one of the videos she shared on her social media, the chefs were seen cooking in the rain, and in another video, Joseph stated that she was sheltering in the rain as she didn’t want to get wet in the rain. 

She was seen enjoying the weather and the vibrant atmosphere. She also added that the music and dance lit the mood up for all. 

The digital creator during her time at the cultural celebration, also witnessed live the traditional dance of the community in Rosalie Bay. She also shared a cute memory of Jazz who was intrigued by watching a pig getting roasted outdoor, as he had never seen that before. 

Notably, WATO was celebrated to share the cooking culture of Dominica with the kids and the young. The event was a highlight for the kids as they got to experience the tradition and particularly how the food is being cooked outdoors in Dominica. 

WATO refers to a fire in Dominica’s Kalinago language. The festival itself is part of the traditional and inherited culture of Kalinago. This year the event took place on 2nd November 2024 and the attendees at the event indulged in many performances from renowned cultural groups and tasted the food cooked by notable regional chefs. 

