Dominica: Tranquility Beach Resort expected to open its doors in 2025

Roseau, Dominica: The much-anticipated Tranquility Beach Resort is expected to open its doors in 2025 as the construction in Salisbury is moving swiftly. The announcement was made during the site of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and other cabinet tourism stakeholders of Dominica on Wednesday.

During the visit, the government officials got a first-hand view of the construction and its accommodations as well as interacted with the owner, Ian Edwards, who shared his vision of the resort.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared insights about the resort and expressed delight with the progress of the Tranquility Beach Resort. He said, ”One can see that tremendous work and effort has been put into this property; the architecture, drawings, the Aesthetics, the quality of the construction, the focus on details is amazing.”

He appreciated the construction work and said that they are ensuring that the property is constructed to allow visitors and guests to really enjoy their stay here on this property in Dominica. For the resort, the government of Dominica partnered with Ian Edwards and kicked off the project.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that these kinds of investments are critical for Dominica’s overall development and cited, ” This kind of projects always try to encourage the local Dominicans to step forward and participate in the development of the country, especially utilizing the Citizenship by Investment Programme.”

Lauding Edwards, he added that he was born in Dominica, migrated some time ago, came back and has been taking the lead in investing here on the project. The project has positively impacted Dominica by creating jobs for over 200 persons during the construction phase and will continue to provide employment during its operation.

“You had over 200 people working inside and one can appreciate that when the hotel’s construction is completed with 101 rooms, one can appreciate the direct employment opportunities for dozens of Dominicans, plus the indirect jobs the would create. I think it is an important addition to the West Coast as it would enhance the economic opportunities for the people of Salisbury,”said the prime minister.

Owner and developer of Tranquility Beach Resort Ian Edwards also gave an overview of what the resort will offer to visitors and guests. He said that the project will consist of 101 room when its all completed and offer a Spa, gym rooftop, bar lounge, a mix of accommodations, eight villas, 48 suites, penthouse, and 29 tree houses.

In addition to that, Minister of Tourism- Denise Charles also stated that when completed, the resort will be another unique addition to Dominica’s tourism offerings. “This resort is truly unique in its design; we have conference facilities that can seat up to 200 people, and the accommodation is really different. It will provide unique and authentic experiences to people from across the globe.”

Denise Charles added that the resort will provide Tree Top experience, unique beach, and access to several other greater facilities. The exclusive resort will boast the tourism offerings of Dominica and enhance the economic sector by inviting several guests from across the globe.