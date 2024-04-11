Dominica to reconstruct National Abattoir, EC$5M contract signed

An EC$5,004,133.03 contract has been signed by the Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica with a local firm, Regional Contractors Inc, to initiate the reconstruction of the “National Abattoir”.

Roseau, Dominica: An EC$5,004,133.03 contract has been signed by the Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica with a local firm, Regional Contractors Inc, to initiate the reconstruction of the “National Abattoir”.

The project has been unveiled by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the official signing ceremony, termed it as “commitment of the government towards expanding the agri-food system”. He said that the contract is the result of investments in key agriculture infrastructure to improve food safety standards and increase production.

While addressing the gathering, PM Skerrit expressed pleasure and added that this is a great project in fostering agricultural production in Dominica. He said that the Abattoir would enhance the food security and assist the government in reducing the food import. The project will be completed in 12 months.

A total of $5million investment will be made for the construction of the abattoir, while another $1.4 million will be allocated to the acquisition of the additional equipment. To this, Prime Minister Skerrit asserted that the government will continue investing in the agriculture sector significantly as it is paramount aspects for the diversification of the economy.

Further, PM Skerrit outlined the significance of the National Abattoir and encouraged the farmers to grow more local products. He said that the chicken parts will be available at the facility which will be of top quality in in terms of slaughtering and others, as it is the matter of citizens’ health.

He said that the abattoir would become successful if Dominicans started procuring meats as this is necessary step for agriculture. PM Skerrit asserted that every citizen must purchase locally grown products, which will enhance their sector and reduce dependency on foreign food products.

He encouraged the citizens and residents to consume and grow local products so that agriculture could efficiently contribute to the upliftment of the agriculture sector.

Talking about meat production, he unveiled steps and said that the expansion of the tree crop sector, including avocados, cocoa, coconuts, coffee and citrus, could assist the farmers. The crops would generate profits for the farmers and for the agriculture sector as a whole, resulting in reviving and expansion of the agri-food system.

An investment of $35million has also been made for DEXIA – Dominica Export Import Agency, aiming to provide timely payments to famers for the products they needed for the production. PM Skerrit further lauded the Agriculture Minister Roland Royer and said that their job was exceptional and positive for the expansion of the sector.

Further, PM Skerrit also announced the opportunity to access funding under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods Climate Resilience Project.

Through this, the assistance will be provided for micro, small and medium-sized agro-enterprises. The funding up to EC$40,000 will be granted to the enterprises which will be based on current operations and need of the equipment.