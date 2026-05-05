Royal Caribbean to expand icon class fleet with two new mega ships

Royal Caribbean has officially confirmed the arrival of its sixth and seventh Icon-class mega ships, with deliveries scheduled in 2029 and 2030. Once completed, the Icon Class alone will make up 20% of Royal Caribbean’s fleet, bringing the total number of these ultra-large vessels to seven by 2030.

Royal Caribbean started the Icon series with the launch of Icon of the Seas in 2024 will now consist of its seventh ship by 2030. As of now, the prices have not been announced by the company.

This project forms a part of long term framework agreement of Royal Caribbean. This agreement made last year enabled Royal Caribbean Group the ability to make sure they can keep building new ships until 2036. As a part of this agreement, the company had planned another ship, Icon 5, to be delivered in 2028.

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman/CEO Jason Liberty said, “The Icon class reflects our bold creativity and engineering excellence that continues to define what a vacation can be.” He added, “Through our long standing partnership with Meyer Turku, the Finnish government and the strong Finnish maritime cluster, we are reimagining the industry for decades to come while also delivering meaningful economic impact for Finland.”

Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm said that the order of sixth and seventh Icon class vessels adds to a significant recognition of Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry’s talent and expertise. He further added that this milestone represents an important step forward in the partnership with Royal Caribbean Group to develop the shipbuilding sector over the next decade and beyond.

This collaboration between Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku spans more than three decades. During this span the yard has built a total of 25 ships for the company.

Meyer Turku has till now completed two Icon ships, which consists of Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas released in January 2024 and August 2025 respectively.

The third ship named Legend of the Seas is scheduled to be delivered in July in the Western Mediterranean before redeploying to Port Everglades for Caribbean cruises in November.

Sister Hero of the Seas is planned to be completed in 2027 with a debut planned at Port Miami in August.