Dominica: Agriculture Ministry to conduct training on seamoss cultivation and maintenance

The Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica is all set to conduct training on sea moss cultivation and maintenance for the Toucari Seamoss Group.

Roseau, Dominica: The Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica is all set to conduct training on sea moss cultivation and maintenance for the Toucari Seamoss Group. As the group has shown interest in the expansion of the production of Seamoss, the training is aimed at building the seamoss farm.

The establishment and management of seamoss farm are one of the three activities implemented in fulfillment of the COASTFISH Project. The training will cover several aspects of the building of the farm which include the site selection and maintenance of lines with cultivated seamoss.

Firstly, the training will be conducted for the site selection and the preparation and selection of seamoss planting material. Secondly, the trainees will work for the establishment of the line for the material as they will be taught about the usage of vertical and horizontal methods.

Through the training, the cultivated lines will be deployed and anchored in the open sea and lessons will be given on the maintenance of lines with cultivated seamoss. The harvesting, post harvest handling and drying of seamoss will also be part of the training.

The COASTFISH Project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is aimed at strengthening Sustainable use and Management of Coastal Fisheries Resources within CARICOM Countries.

Along with Dominica other countries supported by the project are Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The purpose of the project is to establish a framework in which local fisherfolk, organizations and fisheries authorities will work together to manage fishery resources around coral reefs, such as lobsters and other reef associated fishes, for their sustainable use.

Three pilot projects were being developed for the Portsmouth catchment area, namely:

Establishment of a seamoss farm and processing of product.

Construction and deployment of artificial reefs to enhance lobster population.

Training in the value addition of fish.

The construction and deployment of artificial reefs and the training in value addition of fish have already been conducted. There are plans to hold follow-up training sessions in the coming weeks.

Facilitator Dorian Sanford is a Fisheries Liaison Officer with the Fisheries Division and an aquaculture and mariculture expert with over 10 years of experience.