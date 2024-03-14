CSG Patricia Scotland pays tribute to 5M soldiers from Commonwealth countries

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth paid tribute to five million soldiers from Commonwealth countries who fought in the First and Second world wars

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth paid tribute to five million soldiers from Commonwealth countries who fought in the First and Second World Wars. She joined veterans, members of the armed services, high commissioners, and other dignitaries at the laying wreath ceremony.

She shared glimpses and expressed honour to attend the ceremony for those five million men and women from Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian subcontinent. She said, ”This morning, I was honoured to lay a wreath at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates to remember the five million men and women from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Indian subcontinent who volunteered to serve with the Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars.”

During the ceremony, she recalled the contributions made by the late Baroness Shreela Flather, who served as the Life President and founder of the Memorial Gates Council.

She said,” Remembering the late Baroness Shreela Flather who served as the Life President and founder of the Memorial Gates Council today.” CSG Scotland called her true champion and said that the memorial gate is the true identity of those people.

She said, ”She was a true champion of progress and the driving force behind the founding and creation of the Memorial Gates.”

Earlier, CSG Scotland also extended greetings to the people on Commonwealth Day and said that this is a day of pride for the countries of the Commonwealth. She said,” Wishing everyone, in every part of our family of 56 nations, a happy, peaceful and purposeful Commonwealth Day.”

She said that the day is an occasion of pride, celebration, and reflection, a moment to remember the great contribution of people.

After Commonwealth Day, she also met with the Foreign Minister of Malta and expressed pleasure at his welcome. She said,” I was very happy to welcome Malta’s Foreign Minister and Chair of CMAG, Dr Ian Borg, and High Commissioner to the UK, HE Emmanuel Mallia, back to Marlborough House for meetings.”