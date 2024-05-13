Cayman Airways to end direct service to Barbados in July  

Cayman Airways is all set to end its direct service to Barbados from Grand Cayman on July 3, 2024, as both parties have terminated the agreement of aviation mutually.

Barbados: Cayman Airways is all set to end its direct service to Barbados from Grand Cayman on July 3, 2024, as both parties have terminated the agreement of aviation mutually. Now, the flights will operate until July to provide service during the ICC T20 World Cup which will also be held in the country.

Initially, airways have decided to reduce the service of flights to once weekly which will come into effect after May 17, 2024, when the operation of the Thursday/Friday rotation will cease. The announcement was made by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI)- Andrea Franklin who added that the decision was taken after the comprehensive review of the airlift to Barbados which was started for the winter season only.

Barbados and Cayman Airways agreed to suspend the service after evaluating the performance of the route. CEO of BTMI- Andrea Franklin added that the service was started to enhance the airlift between Barbados and the northern Caribbean and the Western area of the United States.

He also expressed gratitude to Cayman Airways and said that they supported the country’s airlift sector and indicated future partnerships. However, the suspension of the service raised questions regarding the route and financial viability between the two countries.

Minister of Tourism of Cayman Island- Kenneth Bryan also commented on the decision and said that Cayman airways provided service to Barbados with full commitment and diligence. He said that they understand the need for flexibility in the ever-evolving landscape of air travel, so he acknowledged the decision of the termination.

He said that both parties have explored the opportunities and strategies in enhancing the tourism and airlift sector with the partnership and the scope is still open for future collaborations. Minister asserted that they will continue prioritizing the tourism and domestic routes to enhance their footprints in the wider Caribbean region.

The service will be provided to the tourists who will visit Barbados for the ICC T20 World Cup until July 3, 2024. The passengers who booked their tickets for travel after July 3, 2024, will be contacted by the authorities and provide them with full assistance in rerouting or refunding.

Notably, the service of flights to Barbados was started by Cayman Airways on October 18, 2023 which was operated for two flights a week. As per the schedule, the flights were operated on Wednesdays and Thursdays, connecting the regions to Los Angeles. The flights were aimed at enhancing the new route and uplift the tourism sector for both the countries.