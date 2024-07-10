Case of triple murder recorded in Montego Bay.

Jamaica: The parish of Saint James records a case of a triple murder in the locality of Montego Bay in which three male victims lost their lives. The law enforcement unit is probing the deaths of three men who were killed in a shooting attack near the Canterbury community along King Street on the evening of Tuesday, 09 July, around 07:00 pm.

As per the report, the three male victims of the Montego Bay triple murder case were near the locality of the Canterbury community on the day when they were ambushed and killed. However, there is no trace of the suspects known in the criminal act and the number of assistants involved in the fatal incident in Jamaica.

The area where the three men were killed in the fatal shooting along King Street has been a volatile region for some span of time. The locality is marked as dangerous to pass from, and information was spread among the public through some social media groups. These informing posts urged the people and the taxi operators to avoid the route as firing incidents were observed at the place.

It is assumed that the three individuals were also passing from the locality where they became the victims of the informed possibilities of threat. The details about the identity of the victims are also not confirmed yet. The police department was given the information of the deaths along the street at nearly 07:00 pm, to which they responded.

Subsequently, the crime scene of the triple murder in Montego Bay was taken over by the responding team of police officers. Straight after the arrival of the officers, the shooting site was sealed, and the proceeding was initiated. The officers saw the victims of the attack suffering multiple wounds from gunshots and covered with their own blood.

Eventually, the report was confirmed, and the three victims were officially marked dead after the examination of the bodies. The triple murder case in Montego Bay was registered, and the investigation was launched in the direction of tracing the culprits. The clues collected by the police officers can be relevant in the case while the dead bodies are under the process of post-mortem.

The parish of Jamaica, Saint James, was going through a relaxed state as there were no murders recorded in the part of the island for more than a month. The case of a triple murder in Montego Bay broke the streak and also the assumption that the crimes in the parish are controlled. However, the parish recorded around sixty murder cases this year, which is the highest in the nation.