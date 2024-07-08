26-year-old suspect shot and killed in Seaforth police encounter

26-year-old suspect was shot and killed by a team of police officers on duty in an encounter that took place in a locality of Seaforth.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old male suspect was shot and killed by a team of police officers on duty in an encounter that took place in a locality of Seaforth in the Saint Thomas parish. The dead man allegedly took action against the policemen who were on an operation, after which the act of shooting was initiated on the evening of Saturday, 06 July, around 07:00 pm.

The man who lost his life in the police encounter at Seaforth, Jamaica, is marked as a suspect who was found to the officers at the targeted site of the operation. The deceased is identified by the police department in the reports as a resident of Seaforth Capture Land. The dead man was known by his documented name, Franco Alex Campbell, in official records.

As per the disclosed information, the involved team of police officers in the shooting encounter against Franco Alex Campbell was assigned to an operation in the locality of Seaforth. The responding team of officers was in the neighbourhood in search of wanted criminals. The action was taken on the basis of information collected through investigation, which led them to the targeted place.

Reportedly, the police department had clues of illegal activities in the region, and the officers were on the search for potential possession of drugs and weapons in the area. During the operation by the police officers in action, the suspect, Franco Alex Campbell, was found. Straight after, the police officers took active steps and disclosed their motive.

However, the suspect started a confrontation with the police officers. It is said that the suspect was carrying a firearm, which he pointed toward the lawmen to challenge them. The situation of the encounter in Seaforth got heated up, and the law enforcers raised their guns on the suspect in retaliation.

Subsequently, as per the statement of the police officers, they left with no choice and answered the suspect by the shooting, which left him injured. The suspect was not able to sustain, and he eventually lost his life in the act. Immediately, the site was seized by the responding officers, and the information was given to the authorities.

Reportedly, an illegal weapon was collected by the officers from the site, which was possessed by the dead man. The firearm was a 9 mm pistol which was fitted with a magazine filled with six counts of 9 mm cartridges. The case of killing in a police encounter at Seaforth is taken over by the officers of the Independent Commission of Investigations, who are investigating the matter.