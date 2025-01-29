DeepSeek’s AI Falls Short Against ChatGPT Despite Rising Popularity

Brainchild of the Chinese company, the AI model is designed in a way to provide the users an experience similar to ChatGPT.

DeepSeek, a new name in the AI industry has shaken the world, however, this new model, which is said to be ChatGPT’s new rival, stands short against it due to a lack in knowledge. The AI model, which the company claims is cheaper to build, compared to other companies, seems not to be as useful for its users as it lacks in-depth knowledge about most of the recent events.

The AI model is designed in order to provide the users an experience similar to ChatGPT and is the brainchild of the Chinese company. DeepSeek claims that their base model has been curated with an expenditure of $5.6 million, while highlighting that other companies often spend millions or even billions of dollars to reach such a milestone.

DeepSeek's user experience

According to users, when they search for a specific event that has occurred just recently, the AI model fails to provide accurate information. For instance, Hurricane Beryl, which hit the Caribbean Islands back in July was one of the most covered events on media outlets worldwide, due to its severity and danger.

However, when a user searches for Hurricane Beryl in the Deepseek’s application, they receive information regarding Hurricane Beryl that hit the US in 2018. When a straightforward prompt like Hurricane Beryl 2024 is put ahead for the AI tool, it states that it does not have specific details of the event as his knowledge cutoff in July 2024.

“As of my knowledge cutoff in July 2024, I don’t have specific details about Hurricane Beryl in 2024. However, I can provide general information about Hurricane and how to stay informed about them,” the chatbot stated.

This indicates that the AI tool is not up to date and advanced to address all the queries of the users smartly. While this example is from one of the recent events, a famous media outlet from India claimed that the AI tool doesn’t even recognizes one of the country’s states, “Arunachal Pradesh.”

DeepSeek's chat response When a user searched for the particular state, the AI tool replied that it is beyond its current scope to answer that and asks for other questions to be asked. These responses by Chatbot highlight its limitations, one of the biggest problems that is faced by such models.

Authenticity and Originality

Notably, the information provided by the AI tools is often held under doubt for its authenticity and originality. Tools like Deepseek have further made its users question its righteousness and integrity.

The app was notably launched back in 2023; however it is now trending as the company released this new model last week capable of working like ChatGPT, which they named R1.

Since this announcement, app downloads have risen significantly across the USA, which has affected the country in different terms. The US Stocks on Monday suffered a sharp decline, on the other hand the chipmaker Nvidia lost nearly $600 billion in market value.