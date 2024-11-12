PM Skerrit has legacy of achievements, manages Dominica after three terrible hurricanes: PM Pierre

PM Pierre talked about the development in different sector under the leadership of PM Skerrit and cited that it was under his leadership that Melville Hall Airport was refurbished and repurposed and became to be called the Douglas Charles Airport.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre of Saint Lucia applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica by talking about his legacy. Speaking at the Delegates’ Conference on Sunday, he said that PM Skerrit has a legacy of achievement, and he will go down as the leader who managed a country after three terrible hurricanes.

He outlined a short story about his phonic conversation with Prime Minister Skerrit during the times of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and noted, "He said to me that I have a little storm coming and my roof gone, he said comrade my roof gone.”

PM Philip J Pierre lauded his courage and will power and added that he referred to it as a little storm which had taken away roof of his house and when he came back to Dominica a few years later, he saw what the people of Dominica under the leadership of PM Skerrit had achieved.

He again asserted that Prime Minister Skerrit will go down as the great economic modernizer of Dominica, he will go down in history as the great developer of Dominica and will be celebrated as a man who took the country out of decline of banana industry because of the changes in the world trade.

PM Pierre stressed that PM Skerrit was the man who repositioned the banana industry in Dominica which could reap the benefits of tourism and service by providing a more diversified agriculture.

“What you have achieved has been phenomenal and no should let your enemies take your achievements from you. PM Skerrit, you are an example to me, an example to many Caribbean prime ministers. The Caribbean people must celebrate Roosevelt Skerrit, they must understand how Skerrit has modernized Dominica, and its Roosevelt who will give Dominica its first international airport, "said PM Pierre while lauding Dominica’s PM.

Development in Dominica under Prime Minister Dr Skerrit

Prime Minister Pierre also talked about the development in different sector under the leadership of PM Skerrit and cited that it was under his leadership that Melville Hall Airport was refurbished and repurposed and became to be called the Douglas Charles Airport.

He noted that it was Roosevelt Skerrit who caused night landing to Dominica, and he will also give Dominica its first international airport. He asked the Dominicans not to fall prey to enemies who are saying that PM Skerrit is bad for Dominica as he will go down not only as a Caribbean leader, but also as a world leader.

"To take a country back after these hurricanes, to bring it to where it is today, it takes not only man, but two men, three men and four men, I want to tell you Roosevelt Skerrit has the courage, the determination against all odds to bring Dominica to where it is today," said PM Pierre.

Talking about housing, PM Pierre again asserted that it was Roosevelt Skerrit who gave free housing to the people of Dominica, and they must appreciate that, again everyone must understand what it means to have a free house, people must cherish the house, they must maintain it and keep it clean because not many people in the world can say a prime minister and a government give them a free house.