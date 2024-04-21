Caribbean Airlines to offer 2 VIP tickets, free 3-night stay to Jazz n Creole Festival

Roseau, Dominica: Caribbean Airlines to offer 2 VIP tickets with a 3-night stay to the Jazz n Creole event. This ultra-exclusive VIP experience will be offered in collaboration with Discover Dominica Authority to the lucky winners who wish to be a part of the magical night on 5th May 2024.

The participants will have to scan the QR code on the post shared by Dominica Festivals and following that they will have to follow the simple instructions in order to become one of those lucky members to take advantage of the experience being offered by Caribbean Airlines. The winner will be selected randomly on 29th April 2024.

The lucky winners will also get a chance to win 2 complimentary return tickets and a sweet bonus of US$200 for spending money on the amenities or activities offered at the Jazz n Creole Festival.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines provides direct non-stop service to Dominica on normal days for its increased footprints. Despite that, the airline also adds additional flights during the staging of the festival such as the Jazz n Creole Festival, Carnival and many more.

The Jazz n Creole Festival will take place at Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park under the dress code “Creole Fusion”. The island nation will also be hosting fringe events as a part of the festival, which aims to offer an unforgettable experience filled with entertainment to the local attendees and international visitors.

The festival is a fusion of Jazz music with Creole food, culture and music. It is a great opportunity for international visitors to explore the vibrant culture and traditions of the country. Along with that, it also promotes delicacies made with local flavours and ingredients and fostering local artists and music.

Several artists are also all excited and set to grace the occasion with their electrifying performances. The exciting lineup of artists includes local, national and international musicians who have promised to set the stage on fire. The names include Mapy, Alaine, Michele Henderson, Li-Li Octave, Swinging Stars and many more.

Moreover, this exclusive offer by Caribbean Airlines also showcases their commitment towards strengthening the relationship with Dominica. Also, the airlines offer all its citizens with best amenities ensuring their travel is comfortable and memorable.

This exclusive offer has raised excitement among the visitors who desire to explore the magnificent beauty of the island nation.