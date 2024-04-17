Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival fringe events unveil, check out

Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to return with a well-rounded line-up of fringe events, taking place from April 21 to May 6, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 is all set to return with a well-rounded lineup of fringe events, taking place from April 21 to May 6, 2024. The calendar of the events has been unveiled, featuring the Night Lime, Jazz Vesper, Jazz in the City, and Basketball Classic.

The festival will be held on May 5, 2024, at Fort Shirley and celebrate the vibrant music culture of Dominica. The fringe events have been designed to promote the bolder and more authentic heritage of the Dominica with activities such as Aura-Premium Brunch Experience, Jazz’n Karaoke, Jazz by the Riverside, Jazz in Paradise, Carib Hype, Jazz N Cocktail, and many others.

The events are meant to enhance the jazz experience for tourists and patrons who will visit Dominica from across the globe. The authentic cuisine, local tourism offerings, special products, and visits to the hotspot locations of Dominica will also be part of the festival, which would enhance travellers’ experiences and provide business to the locals.

Jazz’n Dine with Lili Octave will kick off the festival on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Intercontinental Resort of Dominica, where the patrons will be allowed to taste authentic cuisine. The second event will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2024, at Convent High School Grounds, which is UMOJA Sip on Songs.

Jaz Vespar is the third event of the festival which will be held on April 27, 2024 at Grounds of the State House and the Aura-Premium Brunch Experience will excite the food lovers on April 28, 2024 at Anchorage Hotel, Citronie.

Jazz in the City will welcome the travellers from across the globe on April 30, 2024 at KA-TAI Restaurant, Roseau and Jazz’s Karaoke will be held on May 1, 2024 at the Karaoke Lounge- opposite American Canadian Medical School.

Other events for Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 will be:

On May 2, 2024:

The Realm

Jazzn Pan at Bedford Street, Portsmouth

On May 3, 2024

Jazz on the Deck at the Almond Deck, Toucarie

Jazz n Cocktail at Alliance Francaise, Roseau

Jazz on the Shoreline at Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Jazz n Tea at Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Borough’s Square Friday Night Lime

Basketball Classic at Benjamins Park, Portsmouth

On May 4, 2024:

Carib Hype at HHV Parking Lot, Portsmouth

Jazz on the Roof Top at Atlantique View Resort, Anse De Mai

Jazz by the Riverside at Rosalie Bay Resort

Purple Turtle Family FunDay at Beach Club

Jazz in Paradise in Paradise Valley, Born

On May 5, 2024

Jazz after party at Belle Hall Beach Spot at Tan Tane

On May 6, 2024