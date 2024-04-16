interCaribbean Airways to offer chance to win two VIP tickets to Jazz’n Creole Festival

interCaribbean Airways is all set to offer a chance to win two “VIP tickets” to the much-anticipated Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024.

Through the contest, the winner will be decided who will also get the chance to win roundtrip airfare for two people, and a two-night stay at a luxury resort. The exclusive opportunity will provide inclusive getaway to the festival which is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024.

Besides this, travelers will also be given a chance to win US$200 for spending money during the festival, which will be under prize alert of InterCaribbean Airways.

interCaribbean Airways also criteria and said that the travellers would have to scan the QR code in this post and follow the simple instructions. To enter and scan the code, the patrons will have to follow the social media pages of Dominica Festivals to get all the exlcusive information about festivals and others.

The airline announced the offer under the theme- “Fly with Ease,” which is the official airline sponsor of Dominica’s 13th edition of Jazz’n Creole Festival.

interCaribbean Airways is all set to provide additional service to Dominica for the Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024, aiming to offer accessibility to travelers. The airline expanded its service to Dominica in March 2023 with multiple daily flights round-trip to the country from Saint Lucia and Barbados through direct or one-stop.

The service has enhanced the footprints of the airline in the wider Caribbean through which the travelers will get seamless travel options and easy accessibility to the beautiful destinations of the region.

Dominica is all set to return with the Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024, which will feature the performance of several artists who will display the vibrant musical culture of the country and enhance the presence of the country in the international community.

It will also attract tourists from across the globe, which will boost its tourism sector and enhance Dominica’s economic prospects.