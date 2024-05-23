Caribbean Airlines records 17.5% increase in passengers on domestic airbridge in 2024

A total of 17.5 percent increase has been recorded in the passengers on the domestic airbridge of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) in the first four months of 2024, compared to the numbers recorded in 2023.

As per the reports, a total of 223,033 passengers flew on the domestic airbridge from January 2024 to April 2024, while the number stood at 189,852 between the period January 2023 to April 2023. Caribbean Airlines announced the statistics for flights from Trinidad to Tobago and vice versa for the period January 1 to April 30, 2024.

Notably, the airline operated 3,523 flights on the route in the first four months of 2024, while the same period in 2023, the airline featured 3031 flights between the islands. The entire statistics showcased that the airline recorded a 16.2 percent increase in the operation of the flights for the first four months of 2024 compared to 2023.

In the period between January and March 2024, the airline provided service to 223,033 passengers who flew on the domestic bridge with 248,344 available seats. The data showcased that the airline recorded the occupancy rate close to 90 percent during the first-four month of 2024.

On the other hand, the toll of passengers who took Caribbean Airlines to fly between Trinidad and Tobago stood at 189,852 from January to April 2023. The available seats in the period were 210,256, reflecting growth in 2024.

The unused seats for the period of 2024 were 25,311, and the seats were 20,404 for the same period last year, outlining 4,907 more unused seats.

On the part of the fares, Caribbean Airlines provided one-way service of the flights at $200, indicating the total gross for the airline was $44.6 million with the assumption that all passengers had paid their fares.

The entire scenario showcased that a total of 100 sets per day have been left unused along the bridge for the period of the first four months in 2024. The growth of the Caribbean Airlines showcased the strong presence among the tourists and success rate of the route for the flights between Trinidad and Tobago.