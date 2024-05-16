Caribbean Airlines launches additional flights between Trinidad and Orlando

The additional flights of Caribbean Airlines have been announced between Trinidad and Orlando for the upcoming “Orlando Carnival Downtown Weekend 2024.”

Caribbean: The additional flights of Caribbean Airlines have been announced between Trinidad and Orlando for the upcoming “Orlando Carnival Downtown Weekend 2024.” The flights will operate on July 14 and 21, 2024 with non-stop direct service, offering easy access to the tourists.

The additional flights will be operated under the “Welcome Home” campaign, providing easy connectivity and enhanced summer experience to tourists from across the globe. Caribbean Airlines invited the patrons to initiate their journey for the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.

The schedule of the flights has also been unveiled by the airline, which outlined the flight times with the aircraft. As per the schedule, the flight with the aircraft BW485 will operate on the route from Orlando to Trinidad on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The departure time of the flight will be 3: 05 pm and the arrival time will be 7: 10 pm. Further, the flight with the aircraft BW482 will fly on the route from Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The departure time of the flight will be 11: 40 pm and the arrival time will be 4: 10 pm.

Notably, the Orlando Carnival Downtown Weekend 2024 will kick off on May 24, 2024, under the theme- “Enjoy vibrant colours and infectious rhythms.” The festival will run through May 26, 2024, as part of their “Welcome Home to Caribbean Culture in Orlando.”

The events of the festival have also been outlined, featuring exciting activities and a carnival atmosphere that will enhance the travel and summer experience of the tourists from across the globe.

The carnival weekend will kick off with “Carnival on the Runway” on Friday, May 24, 2024, and it will be held at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL. The second event of the festival will be Orlando Carnival Jouvert which will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando FL.

The third event of the festival will be Soca Anthropology, which will be held at 455 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL, on Saturday, 25, 2024. The last event is Orlando Carnival Downtown 2024 which will take place on Sunday, 26, 2024 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando FL.