Caribbean Airlines to offer 10% discount for all passengers on Duty-free store shopping

Caribbean Airlines announced a 10% discount for all passengers on their total purchase when they shop at its Duty-Free Store

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced a 10% discount for all passengers on their total purchase when they shop at its Duty-Free Store. Effective from May 14, 2024, the passengers traveling with the airline are eligible to take advantage of the offer.

Caribbean Airlines is the regional carrier that operates to connect several destinations from across the region and enhance their footprints. It operates from Trinidad and Tobago to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean.

In order to enhance their presence among tourists, Caribbean Airlines has come up with several offers and discounts on flights and other services. The offers have been announced under their “Welcome Home” campaign- an idea to extend a welcome to the passengers traveling to the destinations of the Caribbean.

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines also announced the exclusive offers on the whisky collections and added that the patrons are allowed to get one bottle for US$37.00 and two bottles for US$65.00. The bottle of Chivas Regal will be given under their “Caribbean Airlines Duty-Free” campaign, aiming to attract tourists.

At the staging of the Jazz’n Creole Festival in Dominica, Caribbean Airlines also offered non-stop additional flights to accommodate the tourists and help them reach their destinations. The festival is quite popular among tourists across the Caribbean and internationally due to its vibrant environment and other offerings.

Due to this, Caribbean Airlines provided additional service of the flights to Dominica so that the tourists could take the flights. In addition to that, several other offers have also been announced on the tickets of the service to Dominica.

Meanwhile, the offer of miles is one of the exciting opportunities for travelers, and recently, Caribbean Airlines announced the opportunity to earn 2x miles between Trinidad and New York. The patrons were also given the chance to reddem 33% less miles between Guyana and New York.

Caribbean Airlines also announced the offer on the Jack Daniels bottle and said that the travellers are asked to grab one bottle for US$33.00 and two bottles for US$60.00.