Caribbean Airlines increases service between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines increased flights between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale to four times weekly on February 19, 2024. The expansion of the service has been announced under the “Welcome Home to Fort Lauderdale” campaign.

The schedule of the flights between the two countries has also been unveiled. Caribbean Airlines added,” Welcome Home to Fort Lauderdale. Your vacation plans just got easier with increased flights to 4 times weekly between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale.”

The flight number BW480 will fly on the route from Trinidad to Fort Lauderdale four days a week. The service will be given on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The departure time of the flight will be 10:10 am and the arrival time of the flight will be 1:15 pm.

The returning flight on the route from Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad will have flight number BW481. The service will be given on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The departure time of the flight will be 3:15 pm and the arrival time of the flight will be 7:00 pm.

About the flights from Tobago, Caribbean Airlines added that rest assured that should there be any changes to our schedule, our customers will be updated via their website and social media pages.

The service will provide more connections across the globe and enhance the travel experience of the visitors to the Caribbean region.

The 4x service between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale was initially launched by Caribbean Airlines in September 2023. The service was scheduled to run from December 2023 to January 2024.

The service was also aimed to open doors to Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean for festivities such as Christmas and New Year.

Now, the expansion of the service is aimed to enhance the connection and market for Trinidad to other parts of the world. The service will provide exceptional service to travelers seeking to travel to different destinations in the region.

The service will also enhance the ties between Trinidad and Fort Lauderdale and make traveling to and from will get easier.