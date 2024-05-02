Caribbean Airlines expands routes to Puerto Rico, launches three times weekly flights

Caribbean Airlines expanded the routes to Puerto Rico with the introduction of the new flights, starting July 14, 2024

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines expanded the routes to Puerto Rico with the introduction of the new flights, starting July 14, 2024. The new service will operate three times per week flights from its base in Trinidad and Tobago.

The new flights will provide strategic connection via Barbados to other destinations, including San Juan, across the region. Through the flights, the passengers will also be given Cargo services to make them reach at their destinations.

Caribbean Airlines also unveiled the schedule of the flights and stated that the service will start from Trinidad and then reach San Juan via Barbados. The arrival flight will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Firstly, the flight will depart at 2: 15 pm from Trinidad and arrive at Barbados at 3: 15 pm, marking direct service of Caribbean Airlines between the two nations. On the same days, the flight will depart from Barbados at 4: 30 pm and reach San Juan at 7: 10 pm.

On the other hand, the time and date of the return flights of Caribbean Airlines will change as the service will be given on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The flight will firstly depart from San Juan at 10: 10 am and reach Barbados at 12: 15 pm. From Barbados, the flight of Caribbean Airlines will depart at 1: 20 pm and then return to Trinidad at 2: 20 pm.

The expansion has marked the strategy of Caribbean Airlines toward the enhancement of connectivity within the Caribbean. The new route is designed to enhance business and tourism opportunities, aiming to bring tourists from across the globe.

Through the new flights, Caribbean Airlines strengthened its footprints in Barbados and expanded its route out of the Eastern Caribbean, reflecting its business idea. CEO Garvin Medera expressed pleasure and stated that the flights will also provide cargo service to passengers.

The step is also anticipated to enhance the growth and provide convenient and reliable travel and trade options to the passengers. He added that the routes have been expanded under their “Welcome Home Campaign,” which is their prime agenda of enhancing the hospitality and tourism economy to and from Puerto Rico.