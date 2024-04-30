Caribbean Airlines to offer non-stop flights for Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival

Roseau, Dominica: Caribbean Airlines announced the schedule of the non-stop daily flights for the upcoming Dominica’s Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024. The service will operate from Trinidad to Dominica from Wednesday to Sunday as May 5 is set for the event.

Caribbean Airlines announced the service of the flights under the campaign- “Welcome Home to Jazz’n Creole Festival”. The flights will operate to provide an enhanced travel experience to the tourists through which they could get an unforgettable fusion of sounds and tastes. It also promised to captivate the senses of the tourists who will join the festival from across the globe.

The first flight, BW262, will operate on the route from Trinidad to Dominica on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, with a departure time of 8: 15 am. The flight will arrive at Douglas Charles Airport, Dominica at 10: 00 am.

The second flight will be operated by the aircraft BW402 on the route from Trinidad to Dominica on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The service will be given with the departure time of 8: 30 am and the arrival time of 10: 10 am.

The aircraft of Caribbean Airlines BW246 will also provide service from Trinidad to Dominica on Friday, May 3, 2024, with a departure time of 5: 05 pm and an arrival time of 6: 45 pm. With the aircraft of BW262, Caribbean Airlines will operate the flight on the route from Trinidad to Dominica on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The flight will depart at 8: 15 am and arrive at 10: 00 am on the last day of Dominica’s Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024.

Caribbean Airlines also announced the chance to win two VIP tickets to Jazz’n Creole Festival of Dominica with the accommodation at the luxury hotels. Through the small contest, the patrons are asked to follow up some rules at Dominica Festivals page and win exclusive prizes included:

2 VIP tickets to the Jazz ‘n Creole

3-night stay at luxury hotels of Dominica

PLUS a sweet bonus of US$200 spending money

Dominica is all set to host much-anticipated Jazz’n Creole Festival and is all set to return to Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park on May 5, 2024, under the theme- “Creole Fusion.” Aiming to showcase the jazz art form, the event will display the Creole culture and promote local businesses.

With the exclusive lineup of the performers, the festival will consider as the great celebration of the culture and music tradition of Dominica. Launched in 2010, the festival has gained immense popularity due to vibrant vibes and festive occasions.

It also serves as a platform to attract tourists and promote local offerings, which will enhance the atmosphere. Through the festival, Dominica welcomes a huge chunk of tourists with a significant contribution to the economic growth. In 2023, a total of 59% increase in the revenue has been recorded in Dominica with the staging of the festival, while the growth stood at 55%.