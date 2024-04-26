C50 Bar Crawl returns to Nevis Culturama Festival, offers 3 drinks at $10.00

C50 Bar Crawl is all set to return to Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 on Saturday under the theme- “Energy, Vibes and Hype” all day long.”

Nevis: C50 Bar Crawl is all set to return to Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 on Saturday under the theme- “Energy, Vibes and Hype” all day long.” Powered by Carib, the patrons are invited to be part of the event, which will feature some of the hottest bars in town.

The attendees will get the three bottles at $10.00 at each bar of the event which will kick off at 12 pm. The event will feature the bar such as Black Hat, Passions, 869 Bar and Grill, Esmie’s Sunrise Bar, Carbo’s and H&M Seafood Snakkette.

The patrons are invited to join the event and have their photos taken with the C50 senior pageant contestants, who will be revealed during the staging. The entertainment will be provided by the performance of the Blackstone Family who will showcase the powerful display of the culture and fun of Nevis Island.

Nevis Culturama Authority invited the patrons and added that this was the time to sip on refreshing Carib drinks and enjoy the true cuisine and drinks of the island. The event is part of the fringe events for the Nevis Culturama Festival, which is scheduled to kickstart on July 25, 2024.

The festival is known for the display of the richness of Nevisian culture, which invited locals and visitors for the jubilant event and immersive experience. Originated back in 1974, the festival is also considered as the perfect portrayal of the island’s emancipation from slavery. The festival has evolved into a grand celebration of Nevisian identity over the years, showcasing the power of the spirit of the people of the island.

From traditional music, dance, and cuisine, the Culturama Festival is all about the celebration of the island’s cultural heritage, which provides the ultimate experience to the attendees. Several highlights of the event included a series of parades and performances of local as well as international artists.

The sounds of calypso and reggae music invited the visitors to dance the night away throughout the starry Caribbean sky, which is a feature of the festival.

Meanwhile, the cuisine and culinary featured savory seafood, spicy island delicacies, and other cuisines and highlighted that the festival is no exception. The traditional folk dance and modern choreography also become part of the event with the staging of the competitions, showcasing the creativity of Nevisian dance.

Besides this, the Nevis Culturama Festival also provides a chance to explore the offerings of Nevis, including the lush rainforest of Nevis Peak, Pinney’s Beach, and vibrant coral reefs with marine life.