Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 set to launch; featuring mini parade and senior pageant reveal

Nevis: The Nevis Culturama Festival is all set to launch 50th edition at Charlestown Waterfront on April 26, 2024, at 6 pm. From the exciting activities, artistic performances, and senior pageant reveals to a mini parade through the island, the launch ceremony will be all about the showcase of culture and art.

The launch event will feature the beats of the Odissi Band, Small Axe Band, and others to provide an unforgettable celebration of the culture and tradition of Nevis. The reveal of the contestants for the senior pageant will showcase new faces for 2024 who will compete each other for the crown.

The mini parade will pass through Charlestown and enhance the cultural dominance across Nevis Island. Being Nevisian, the citizens will join the festivities in their cultural attire and make the tourists aware of its significance. The parade, which will take place at 5 pm, kickstarts the launch event and welcomes people in the proper display of the tourism offerings.

The performances of several artistes which will be the highlight of the Nevis Culturama Festival are:

Odisi Ban will grace the mini parade and make the patrons groove to the beats of the traditional music of Nevis including gospel, kweyol and many more. The second band of the day will be Small Axe Band, which is popular for its Caribbean fusion across the region.

Sugar Hill String Band and Honey Bees String Band will also showcase the culture and make the audience enhance their music experience through their vibrancy. Rhtyhmz of the Arts and Dance Ensemble will also be part of the launch event and make people aware of their rich culture.

DJ Zimba will enhance the music tradition and entertain the audience along with several cultural performances. The performance of the Medley of Kaiso and Soca will showcase the culture and excite the patrons for the upcoming months of the Nevis Culturama Festival.

NCD Steel Orchestra and other cultural performances will reflect the calendar of the events, which will be designed for the proper display of the traditions. White Sands Swimsuit contestants will also make a special appearance at the event who will compete for the pageant.

In addition to that, the authorities of Nevis Culturama Festival also invited Kaisonians and Soca Artists to send their music to their official site which will further be heard on “Culturama Fever Radio (CFR), Culturama App and the website.

The event will be held under the theme- “Energy, Vibe and Hype which will light up the party.”