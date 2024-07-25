Bog Walk stabbing case accused man charged for offence

Jamaica: A suspect who was arrested by the police department under the accusation of stabbing a male victim in Bog Walk, Saint Catherine, is charged. The accused of the criminal act was laid with the relevant charges for the offence of injuring with the intent on Tuesday, 23 July.

The unlawful act of the stabbing attack on the victim was reported on the evening of Sunday, 20 July, around 06:30 pm, in the locality of Bog Walk, Jamaica. The individual who faced the severe attack was mentioned in the police report after identification as Jason Hines, which is his name on the official documents.

Jason Hines is a gardener in his field of occupation, who lives at his house at West Prospect in Bog Walk, Saint Catherine Parish. The victim was left injured after the stabbing attack on his own property. It is said that the criminal act took place on the day due to some dispute between two involved sides.

As per the available information on the Bog Walk stabbing case, the suspect, who was known to the victim, approached Jason Hines while he was available at his own place. It is said that the reason for the suspect to visit the victim was to ask for money that was owned to Jason Hines by him.

It is disclosed that the issue related to money was the ongoing point of conflict between both men in recent times. While both sides were having a conversation over the issue, the situation turned into a conflict, which ignited the situation. The confrontation was then followed by the unlawful act, which was executed by the suspect against the victim.

Reportedly, the suspect lost his patients during the dispute and brandished a knife that he used to attack the victim. Subsequently, the victim suffered a stabbing over his body by the suspect, which left him bleeding and injured at the place. The act was noticed by the resident leaving around the place, who got alerted.

The suspect was not able to escape from the site as the people of the neighbourhood came to the rescue, during which they also accosted him. The people unit in the region was notified about the act of stabbing on a man in the area of Bog Walk. The police officers responded and headed toward the crime scene after receiving the information about the crime.

The injured victim, Jason Hines, was helped to reach the hospital for immediate treatment. In the hospital, the victim man was assisted and admitted for the treatment of his wounds after examination by the doctor. Meanwhile, the responding lawmen protected the crime scene and conducted the investigation.

Subsequently, the suspect of the stabbing attack in Bog Walk was held and taken to the police station under custody. The proceedings were initiated against the accused man, after which he was eventually laid with charges for his committed offence. The accused is booked to face trial in the court on Wednesday, 31 July.