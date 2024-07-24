Four accused of Saint Catherine larceny faces trial

Jamaica: A case of larceny was presented for hearing in the Saint Catherine Parish Court in which four individuals were accused of committing unlawful acts. The four suspects in the case were laid with charges in relation to stealing goats from the property of the owner. The accused individuals were scheduled for an appearance on Tuesday, 23 July.

The suspects who are facing trials in the case of larceny in the locality of Saint Catherine are mentioned as the local residents of the parish in Jamaica. The investigation officers disclosed the identity of the four male suspects in the reports. The accused of stealing goats are mentioned by their documented names, which are Leon Brown, Richard Officer, Kenrick Fullerton, and Sean Graham.

As per the reported details in the Saint Catherine larceny case, the incident of stealing goats from the place of the complainant was reported on Monday, 15 July. The unlawful act was targeted by the suspect at a house located in the Bushy Park area of the parish. It is said that the owner of the property, along with the goats, was at home when the illegal act took place.

It is mentioned in the reports that the four suspects made their way to the private property without any permission with the intention of stealing the goats. The suspects were at the scene with a vehicle, which was a Toyota Probox motorcar, to load the goats in it. However, the suspects were spotted by the owner red-handed while committing an offence.

Reportedly, the owner observed the act of larceny when he heard the noise of his goats crying out. As the owner went out to know the reason, he saw four men on his land who were loading the goats on their motor car. The man on the spot started shouting, which alerted the suspects, who then instantly made their move and escaped from the site in their motor vehicle.

Immediately, the owner contacted the Old Harbour Police Department and explained the situation, after which action was taken. The police officers from the Old Harbour police took an instant charge and launched an operation to catch the four suspects with their motor vehicle. Eventually, the officers, in response, intercepted the suspected vehicle.

The responding team of police officers found the goats being carried in the vehicle, after which the four men were arrested. There were six goats found by the officer, and they were handed to the owner. The suspects were charged afterwards and were scheduled for a court appearance. The further hearing in the case of larceny in Saint Catherine is scheduled for 20 September.