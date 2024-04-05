Barbados wins West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars

Barbados secured the victory in the West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars and Wednesday and became the champions.

Barbados: Barbados secured the victory in the West Indies Under-15 Rising Stars and Wednesday and became the champions. The team won the final match against the Windwards Islands with a score of 192 runs and recorded a historic win.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Barbadians at the 2024 CWI Rising Stars Regional Under 15 (50-over) tournament which concluded in Antigua on Wednesday.

The team, led by captain Damarko Wiggins, topped the six-team table with 22 points just 1.2 points more than the second-placed Guyanese team.

In their final match against the Windward Islands, the team continued their winning spree and ended unbeaten. Jahidi Hinds top-scored in the final match with 84 runs from 105 balls that propelled Barbados to 297 runs in 49.2 overs, and he later returned to grab two wickets that helped to restrict the Windward Islands to a paltry 105 runs.

Captain Wiggins, who scored two centuries in the tournament, contributed 62 runs off of 69 balls, and Justin Parris made 58 runs from 61 balls.

Javed Worrell was the most successful Barbadian bowler taking three for 17 from five overs, while Kelani Clarke and Hinds took two wickets each. Wiggins ended as the tournament’s leading scorer with 291 runs at an average of 72.75 balls.

In the same meet, Barbados also shined in the NAPASAC championship and secured several accolades. Hilda Skeene won the girls’ title with 183 points ahead of the Christ Church Girls who secured 164 points for second place. Good Shepherd Primary was third with 77, while Shirley Chisholm Primary placed fourth with 64 points and All Saints Primary was fifth with 62 points.

Making up the top ten were West Terrace Primary with 60 points, St Alban’s Primary with 59.50 points, Bayley’s Primary with 41.50 points, Gordon Greenidge Primary with 39 points and 10th was Mount Tabor Primary with 27 points.

West Terrace Primary School took the boys’ title with 89 points in an exciting day of events as they held on to defeat Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary who was second with 86 points.