Arima woman escape stabbing attack at her home

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department is investigating a case of the stabbing attack in the region of Arima where a female victim was left with wounds. The information was shared in the case that the woman was attacked by the armed attacker at her home in the early hours of Sunday, 14 July, around 01:50 am. The woman somehow managed to survive the attack and was treated in the hospital.

The identity of the survivor woman in the case of a targeted stabbing attack in Arima was disclosed in the reports. The victim lady is known to the people by her name, Makesha Belle. Makesha Belle is mentioned as a 41-year-old woman, who lives at a house located at Fourth Street along Tumpuna Road in Arima, Trinidad.

As per the collected information about the Arima stabbing case, the victim woman was at her house and was sleeping in her bedroom at the time of the targeted attack by the assailant. It is that the house where the incident took place against the woman was also occupied by other individuals who were tenants of the victim.

The victim woman mentioned in her statement that while she was asleep on her bed, she felt some painful burning sensation on her arms which disturbed her rest. The lady opened her eyes and noticed a male suspect over her. The victim observed that the man was at the place with the potential intention of killing her. The suspect was armed with a pointed lethal weapon, which was used in an attack on the woman.

Reportedly, the criminal act in Arima house was first noted by the tenants after the woman started resistance to protect herself from the stabbing attack by the suspect. The victim woman managed to leave her room and escape from the attack, after which she found refuge in her tenants living downstairs in the building.

Subsequently, the victim was protected, and the tenants checked the place to find the suspect, but the attacker managed to flee from the crime scene. The victim was immediately helped to reach the Arima Health Facility for medical observance. The woman was provided primary medical treatment, after which she was transferred to Mt Hope Hospital.

The police officers from the local authority became aware of the stabbing case in Arima against a woman who survived the attack. Straight after, the charge was taken in response to the information, and the dedicated police officers arrived and started an investigation. The crime scene was examined in order to collect evidence, and the statement was also recorded. The police are probing the criminal matter.