Brand-New Football National Team Kit unveiled in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The brand-new Football National Team Kit has been unveiled on Friday and the citizens are asked to purchase for only EC$135.00 which is USD50.00. The kits will be available at SKNFA Football House on Lozack Road in Basseterre, St Kitts from 9 am to 5 pm.

The team kit will include the jerseys for the football team of St Kitts and Nevis in three different colours including Green, Red and Black. The citizens and local buyers are asked to purchase the kit from the SKNFA Football House, while people can also contact the association for orders from overseas.

St Kitts and Nevis Football Association is the organisation that trains the football team of St Kitts and Nevis to play matches and games at several international, regional and local stages. The local footballers and young kids who are seeking their careers in the game are given efficient and suitable training by the professionals from the country and around the world.

The football team of the country is dubbed Sugar Boyz and the organization also organizes different levels of games and tournaments within the country to support the team. The team has also been playing the games in the CONCACAF Nations League Play-in Tournament where they are representing the country.

Earlier in October 2024, the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association hosted the “Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Centre Conference Room. The meeting is aimed at fulfilling the objectives of football and advancing the administration of the sport in the country.

In addition to that, the 2024 Rams U13 Premier Youth Cup has also been hosted by the SKN Football Association where teams from different communities gathered and played for the prize money. The organization partnered with FIFA to support the training of the national team and make the players ready for the international games.