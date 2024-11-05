Condor Airlines to resume flights to Tobago for Winter 2024-2025

In a significant development, the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited is collaborating with Condor Airlines for the upcoming 2024 2025 winter tourist season.



According to an official statement, the air carrier will operate flights between Germany and Tobago, beginning from November 5, 2024 and running through April 21, 2025.



It is reported that the airline will run weekly flights on Tuesdays from Frankfurt Airport to ANR International Airport in Tobago, with a stop in Barbados.



The Director of Marketing and Communications of TTAL, Jason Antoine, also talked about the development and said that the unique and historical relationship with the diaspora in Germany, along with the continued commitment of Condor to working with the destination, has produced a robust foundation that supports the island’s mandate to lure more visitors to the island.



He added that the visitors will not only arrive from Germany but also from the Austrian and Swiss markets. The Director further noted that the return of this flight will significantly increase the island’s connectivity for the coming months, and he looks forward to a successful holiday season.



The reintroduction of these flights will not only cater to the persistent demand for the island among German travelers but also align with TTAL’s strategic marketing efforts to raise the small nation’s presence in the broader travel market.



Last year, the airline operated a weekly flight every Tuesday between Frankfurt Airport in Germany and Tobago from November 7, 2023, to April 9, 2024, which helped in bringing a number of additional visitors to the sister island as each flight brought more than 150 passengers.



The inaugural flight last year, which arrived on November 7, marked the first flight of Condor as it re-introduced its services to Tobago after several years. To mark this occasion, a special welcome event was organized for arriving passengers at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, who were greeted by the tourism officials.



The celebrations also featured live cultural entertainment curated by the Department of Culture from the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transportation. This warm welcome showcases the rich cultural heritage of the island and provided a memorable experience for both locals and visitors alike.



Not only this, but one of the major highlights of these services last year included the debut of their sleek new A330-900 neo aircraft, which featured a vibrant, vacation-themed vertical-striped livery.



Apart from its appealing aesthetics, the state-of-the-art long-haul fleet emphasised sustainability as It consumed only 2.1 liters per passenger over 100 kilometres, which is below the industry average. This also resulted in 20 percent fewer CO2 emissions and up to 60 percent less noise pollution, which again reaffirmed the airline's commitment to environmentally responsible travel.



The resumption of these highly anticipated flights this year as well showcases that the air carrier’s trust in Tobago and it will also ease the travellers seeking to visit the island during the peak holiday season which runs from December to April annually.



The airline will soon be revealing its flight schedule from Germany to Tobago for this season and will allow interested individuals to book their tickets soon through their official website.



With the announcement of this new partnership, the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation of Tobago expressed its sincere appreciation to German-based Condor Airlines for their exceptional dedication towards the island and their commitment towards delivering an exceptional travel experience for its visitors.



These services will further reinforce the island's connection to the European market and emphasize Tobago's commitment to sustainable and culturally enriching tourism experiences, with the island's commitment to offering the best experience to visitors.





