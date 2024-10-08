EXCLUSIVE: West Indies to welcome England for cricket series in October

The England Tour of the West Indies 2024 will be kickstarted with three One-Day Internationals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Caribbean: West Indies is all set to initiate the cricket series with England from October 31, 2024, which will run through November 17, 2024. The series will feature five T20 and 3 ODI matches at different venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and Saint Lucia.

The England Tour of the West Indies 2024 will be kickstarted with three One-Day Internationals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The first ODI will be held between West Indies and England on October 31, 2024, at Antigua and Barbuda.

The second ODI of the series will be held on November 2, 2024, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, while the third ODI is scheduled to be held on November 6, 2024, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The T20Is between West Indies and England will be kicked off on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The second match of the series will be held on November 10, 2024, at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The third T20I match is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia. The fourth T20I will be held on November 16, 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia.

The fifth match is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at Saint Lucia.

West Indies cricket team kickstarted its series against England when they toured the country for the test matches. In the three matches of the test series, England defeated West Indies and won the series by 3-0.

Recently, South Africa also toured West Indies for the series of the matches including T20Is and test. The test series was won by South Africa, while the T20Is matches were won by West Indies.

With these matches, the concerns were also raised on the position of the West Indies team for the test format as the World Test Championship 2025 has been approaching. Recently, the squad of the West Indies have also been announced against the Sri Lanka which will be kicked off October 13, 2024, and will run through October 17, 2024.

It will feature 3T20Is and 3ODIs matches and will be held at different venues in the Caribbean. Four key players including Andre Russel, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Akeal Hosein have been withdrawn from Sri Lanka Tour for their personal reasons.

The players played in the T20I World Cup, and the authorities stated that they are looking for the young players’ performance in international matches.