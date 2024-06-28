Ankle injury Crushed the dreams of Jamaica’s Speed Queen

Elaine Thompson-Herah, a famous Jamaican sprinter and two-time Olympic winner in the 100m and 200m race, has announced her sudden exit from the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Thompson-Herah shared this heartbreaking news over her social media account stating the reason of her unexpected exit from the upcoming Paris Olympics. Reportedly, Thompson-Herah has developed a small tear on her Achilles Tendon.

The 31-year-old athlete sustained the injury during the New York City Grand Prix in early June. The incident left Thompson-Herah to be carried off the track and straight to a medical check-up.

Her departure from the Paris has consequences not just for her personal career, but also for Jamaica’s sprinting heritage. Thompson-Herah’s achievements can clearly be demonstrated by her back-to-back wins since 2013.

Thompson-Herah is 5 times Olympic Champion and she is entitled as the fastest woman alive in the 100 m and the secOlympicsond fastest alive in the 200 m race.

Despite the setback, she remains committed to her ambitions, adding in her statement that she plans to “start over and keep working” towards a full recovery.

Thompson is receiving constant encouragement from her supporters online.

“Health first. We owe you a lot. Thank you from a grateful nation. Wishing a full and speedy recovery “a user commented over Facebook.

“So sorry! Life has a way of throwing us curve balls when we least expect it. Please be encouraged. You did Jamaica proud. Take the time to heal, hopefully you recover soon and can fulfill your dreams. love and appreciate you for all have done. Speedy recovery, Speed Queen” -another user commented.

Reportedly, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also addressed the incident and extended his support for her on social media.

The Achilles tendon is located at the back of our leg just above our ankle. It joins our calf muscles and our heel bone and its major purpose is to transmit power from the calf muscles to the heel and foot, which makes us walk and run.

An Achilles Tendon surgery typically takes around 3-4 weeks to heal and even more depending on the severity of the muscle teared leaving Herah with a long recovery.