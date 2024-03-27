PUMA unveils Jamaican Olympic Association Kits for 2024 Summer Games in Paris

Globally renowned sports brand PUMA unveiled the highly anticipated Jamaican Olympic Association Kits which will be worn by the athletes at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Jamaica: Globally renowned sports brand PUMA unveiled the highly anticipated Jamaican Olympic Association Kits which will be worn by the athletes at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The unveiling ceremony was held at the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston.

More than 25, 000 track enthusiasts from across Jamaica have participated in the ceremony at the country’s national stadium and expressed pleasure. The athletes will represent Jamaica on the global stage by wearing these kits which were designed by PUMA.

Several renowned athletes from Jamaica participated in the ceremony and showcased their support for the kits. Athletes such as two-time Olympic champion- Elaine Thompson Herah, also emerged as the fastest women at the 200m, and Shericka Jackson became an Olympian Champion with the victory at the 110m Hurdles.

Besides this, they were also joined by the second fastest man of all time- Yohan Blake who is the former 100m World Record holder and Asafa Powell who is the World U20 Triple Jump Champion. Jaydon Hibbert, Rushell Clayton, Ackeem Blake and many more have also joined the launch ceremony.

In addition to that, PUMA-sponsored high school athletes also attended the launch ceremony and cheered for Jamaica.

Jamaica recently hosted the ISSA Boys and Girls Championship which is known as the platform for athletes to gain popularity and recognition in the sporting field. Young Jamaicans participated in the championship and showcased their talent to the world.

The championship is also used to outline the individuals who could represent Jamaica at both domestic and international stages. It is also a celebration of sporting excellence and serves as a symbol of unity, passion, and pride for the Jamaican community.

According to Arne Freundt- PUMA’s CEO, the new designs will represent a perfect blend of speed and fashion and turn out to be the symbol of the relationship between athletes and track and field. The design will also provide show-stopping visuals via Warpspeed graphics, cut lies, emphasizing the beauty of an athlete in motion.

He further added that the kits are the truest form of an expression of speed and PUMA showcased the value of the games for the athletes through the outfit.