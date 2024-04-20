American gospel artist Kirk Franklin arrives in Jamaica ahead of performance at Fun in Son festival

American gospel artiste Kirk Franklin landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston ahead of his much-awaited performance in “Sunday’s Fun in the Son gospel festival”.

Jamaica: American gospel artiste Kirk Franklin landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston ahead of his much-awaited performance in “Sunday’s Fun in the Son gospel festival”. The event that has captured an international audience will take place at the National Stadium from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Kirk Franklin has returned to Jamaica after 10 years as he last performed at the festival in 2013. He was welcomed and greeted by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange. The festival is for all the food lovers, featuring the authentic cuisine of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Minister expressed pleasure and added, ”Tonight we had the pleasure of welcoming US gospel artiste, Kirk Franklin to Jamaica once again. After 10 years, he’s back to perform at Saturday’s, Fun in the Son gospel festival at the National Stadium. Come out, have Fun in the Son. It is FREE.”

Kirk Franklin expressed pleasure and said that it was great to return back to Jamaica after 10 years. He said,”10 years is a long time so I got a lot of things to say. I got a lot to do. I have a lot to express.”

The festival is all set to bring a feast alongside gospel tunes with exclusive foodie adventure with everything from authentic Jamaican spice to crowd-pleasing classics. It will feature the staging of the events such as “The Best Dressed Chicken, Jerk, fried, currried” which will provide every flavour according to the taste of the attendees.

The second event of the Sun gospel festival will be “Taste of Jamaica,” which will include B&E caterers, bringing the heat with curried goat, escovitch fish, and even something for veggie lovers. For the cravings of the burger, the patrons would get exclusive collection of the different version of the burgers.

The activities will enhance the travel as well as food experience of the patrons who love to enjoy Caribbean cuisine with utmost love. Besides Franklin, the festival will also feature performances of several artists, including Toby Mac, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Carlene Davis, Petra Kaye, Prince Saj, the Right Band, and Signature Woman Worship Team.

Minister Grange also hailed the festival and said that it is a dynamic product that not only provides platforms for local gospel talent but also provides important economic and business opportunities. In the 65th anniversary of Fun in the Son, the locals will be given a chance to showcase their products and enhance their local culture through their music.