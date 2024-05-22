American Airlines set to increase daily flights to St Mary this winter season

American Airlines is all set to increase the daily service of the flights to St Mary, Jamaica, for the upcoming winter season.

Jamaica: American Airlines is all set to increase the daily service of the flights to St Mary, Jamaica, for the upcoming winter season. The service will be available on December 5, 2024, at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel.

American Airlines will be expanded from the current twice-weekly service, which is available among 16 “popular routes,” and now will enjoy more service flights this winter. The service is aimed at providing seamless travel options to travelers from the United States who want to visit the Caribbean region for their destination holidays.

Notably, the service between St Mary and Miami was started earlier this year which was available for Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Embraer 175 aircraft was used to provide service on the route by American Airlines, which consisted of a capacity of 76 passengers and welcomed tourists from Miai International Airport.

Now, the service will be expanded on the route with the use of the same aircraft, known for its authentic travel offerings.

Meanwhile, American Airlines announced the expansion of its service to Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen its connectivity in the region. Besides this, new services will also be added for the airports, including Mexico, Antigua, Dominican Republic, and The Bahamas.

As per the Vice President of American Airlines- Brian Znotins, the service of American Airlines will provide customers with non-stop fun in the winter and summer this year. This will enhance their travel otpions and helps them in expanding the network which will grow this winter into the Caribbean and Latin America.

Considerably, American Airlines will become first US carrier which will provide such vast expansion of the service to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The winter season will turn out to be peak for the airline which the operation of around 2,350 flights to more than 95 destinat5ions.

As per the reports, the airline will provide 11% more departures and 10% more seats in the winter season to the destinations which will also larger than the record-setting winter schedule of 2023.

American Airlines and Caribbean regions experienced great partnership of the connectivity with numerous service operating on different routes. Caribbean destinations are considered as favourable for holidays and vacations and the tourists from across the globe wishes to visit the countries once in their life.

The service of the flights makes them explore these countries and provide exceptional boost to both airline and the tourism sectors of the countries. American Airlines also aimed at gaining more benefits from this destination which could boost their economy accordingly.