Dannah Gage from Dominica appointed WINAIR’s first female ATR captain

Roseau, Dominica: Dannah Gage from Dominica was appointed as the first-female ATR captain of WINAir on August 28, 2025. The airline announced the appointment and added that it will mark a milestone for the airline as she serves as a great inspiration for young women in the Caribbean who are pursuing aviation careers.

Dannah Gage who is the daughter of Andrew and Cecilia Abraham who are now deceased has expressed pleasure on her appointment. Convent High School of Dominica alson took to Facebook and added that this is great news as she created history, which is a testament to dedication, excellence and breaking barriers.

Her family and friends have also extended congratulations for her achievements and noted that she has done incredible jobs. The historic achievement is lauded by everyone who turned out to be shining examples of women’s empowerment in action that prove leadership, excellence and courge.

The citizens of Dominica also commended Captain Gage for her spirit and for lifting the banner of possibility for women everywhere. The achievement is also considered a personal milestone for Captain Gage as she is known for her dedication and hardwork after the death of her parents.

WINAir also congratulated the airline and noted that this is a great step for women in aviation which is a true inspiration. The airline noted that she is one of the airline’s incredible female pilots and her story is more inspiring as her story proves that with determination, people can acheive anything they want.

Notably, she was also one of the panellists at the Rising Women in Aviation Panel on March 16, 2025 which was held at Motoworld Showroom from 4 to 7 pm. It was considered a powerful conversation where she talked about her journey and other things in WINAir.

Notably, another Dominican named Alexandra Dupingy has also appointed as a first officer and both of them have completed their schooling in 2004 and 2005.