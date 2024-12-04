interCaribbean to connect Guyana and Grenada with new non-stop flights

The non-stop service will also enhance the travelling time between the destinations and make it more accessible for travellers.

Grenada: A new non-stop service of flights from interCaribbean Airways will connect Grenada and Georgetown. The flights will introduce a convenient twice-weekly service every Thursday and Sunday, fostering regional connectivity.

Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority expressed delight in the launch of the service and added that the connection will foster the appeal of the destination and other local offerings. The shared airtime will also enhance the collaboration between Grenada and Guyana, offering a chance to promote two-destination holidays.

Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways also lauded the service and stated that the flights will be transformative for regional cooperation. He noted that the service will also bridge the gap between the communities and countries, while offering a chance to foster culture, trade and new possibilities for tourism and business.

CEO Sadler added that they are looking forward to the ways to connect Caribbean and South America (Guyana), aiming to enhance the flight route that connects two regions with their rich cultures and thriving economies.

The new connection also promotes the country as a gateway for the travellers who are looking ways to explore, grow and connect with new and unique offerings of the Caribbean region.

Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority lauded the connection and stated that this is a great opportunity for both countries and the airline as the Caribbean region is open to bridge the gap and connect the travellers from both the countries with each other's tourism product.

Guyana and Grenada will also host five-day familiarization (FAM) trips in the presence of media professionals, and social media influencers to celebrate the milestone and the launch of the service of the interCaribbean Airways.