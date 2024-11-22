Dominica State College launches short courses, applications open

All these courses have been launched for the upcoming intake, with many already in progress.

Dominica: The Dominica State College has launched new short courses in different streams for the students of Dominica. The courses include Basics in Automobiles, Gable Roof, Plan Reading and Basic Math, Joinery and Use of Hand Tools.

All these courses have been launched for the upcoming intake, with many already in progress. These courses will focus on providing the students a brief knowledge of industry requirements and trends which could help them to choose a specific career path.

The registrations for the courses can be made through filling the online application form available on the official website of the Dominica State College. However, this is to be noted that the registration for the Automobile course is currently underway while all other applications have been closed.

BASIC COURSE IN AUTOMOBILES AT DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

This course will be available to students in the North of the Island. The duration of this course is 8-weeks with classes scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm. The deadline for application to this course is 2nd January 2025.

Under this course students will learn about the basic aspects of automobile working and repair work and will discuss all the basic aspects of the automobile industry. The course is priced at $400 per application.

The authorities have asked interested students to register their forms at the earliest to secure their spot and not miss out on the upcoming intake.

BASIC GABLE ROOFS COURSE IN DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

This course will be delivered over a 6-week duration on Mondays and Wednesdays. The focus under this course will be on understanding architectural designs, and common uses and installation of Gable Roofs.

The aim of the course will be to provide practical experience to the participants, which could help them to kickstart their career in same field.

The course will be taught between 5pm to 7pm biweekly. The registration fee for the course is $20, however, students can also apply for scholarships if they fill the eligibility.

PLAN READING AND BASIC MATH COURSE IN DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

Under this course, the students will gain insights into the fundamentals of mathematics and learn about the calculations which are needed in the construction industry to manage basic work. This course will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm.

The registration fee for this course is also $20 and eligible students can also apply for a scholarship in the same. The duration of this course is 6-weeks.

JOINERY AND USE OF HAND TOOLS COURSE IN DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

This course will be taught on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time between 5pm to 7pm. The duration of the course is 6-weeks and during this time the applicants will be taught about the usage of hand tools and their significance in the industry.

The registration fee for this course is priced at $20 and extra scholarships can also be availed in the same.

While Dominica State College announced the launch of these new courses into their course structure, the authorities are also aiming to improve their online learning initiatives.

The college for the same has partnered with the commonwealth of Learning to undertake this project and successfully implement the new ideas.

While the applications for the short courses are underway, the college has also begun accepting the applications for their regular courses for the upcoming January intake. The deadline for applications of these courses is 19th December 2024.