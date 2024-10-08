Dominica: Training session concludes for upcoming cruise season

The Ministry of Tourism highlighted the completion of the program while calling the key stakeholders the heart of the industry.

Dominica: The Cruise Season in Dominica is approaching soon and the preparation for the same has been kickstarted by the authorities. Approximately 187 dedicated tourism service providers have successfully completed the Elevate Your Service training program to welcome the cruises.

The event which was held for the span of 2 days was put together to prepare everyone involved in the tourism industry and teach them comprehensively about handling tourists professionally during the season. The Ministry of Tourism highlighted the completion of the program while calling the key stakeholders the heart of the industry.

“From Taxi Drivers, Tour Guides, Hair Braiders, and Vendors, to Park Wardens, Receptionists, and Security Offices. YOU are the heart of our Tourism Industry,” they said.

The ministry further added that Warmth, Friendliness, and authenticity are what sets Dominica apart. The session notably included special lectures for the tourism stakeholders to enhance their skills in communication, team building, and conflict resolution.

The authorities of Dominica’s Tourism Ministry highlighted that the two-day event had led the participants to be more prepared than ever to host visitors this year. It was further noted that the teaching will help create an unforgettable experience for the visitors, ensuring they keep coming back to the beautiful island, which will ultimately help in reaching the goal of 1 million cruise passengers by 2030.

At the event, many participants shared their opinions and experiences. One of them named Saniel Mayers stated that it was his first time attending the event and stated that the authorities have presented the plans in a very attractive way. She stated her opinion and highlighted that the same should be presented to the young to have their active involvement in the tourism industry.

Another participant of the event noted that the session was prevalent and interactive. He said that a lot of information was shared and several advice and strategies were discussed to make the 2024 cruise season successful.

“I think, bridges were crossed. You know? A lot of things that people were aware about, not necessarily sure about were shared,” he added.

One of the attendees highlighted that Unity is needed among the vendors. He further asserted that one should never stop learning in any aspect of life. He said that when tourists come to their booth, it becomes their duty to serve them the best.

However, many other participants reflected on their experiences and stated positive feedback. A lot of them stated their satisfaction with the teaching and highlighted the improvement they experienced in their communication skills.

Notably, this session by the authorities aims to bring a positive impact to the upcoming cruise season, with enhanced and customer-centred services. As the island nation is gearing up to welcome the cruises, this year is all set to be groundbreaking in Dominica's tourism industry.