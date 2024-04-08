Air Adelphi to start three weekly flights between St Vincent, Saint Lucia, Martinique  

Air Adelphi is all set to establish a new air link between three islands in the Eastern Caribbean including St Vincent, Martinique and Saint Lucia.

The airline will three-weekly service which will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the route between St Vincent and Castries. Beginning on April 15, the service is aimed to serve as the link between these countries.

In addition to that, the three weekly flights between Fort de France, Martinique and Castries, Saint Lucia will operate to link the countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Launching on April 15, 2024, the service will provide flights on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The same days flights will also be given on the route operating between St Vincent and Fort de France, further creating an air link.

Being the newest airline in the region, the service of the flights will also assist in enhancing footprints within the Caribbean region. The countries are known as ideal destinations for tourism where travellers seek peach of mind and soul. With the new service, the access to these countries will be enhanced and new opportunities for the tourism economy will be given.

Notably, Air Adelphi is the new operator of the 55-year-old aircraft built in 1968 with serial number 282. The STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) aircraft is the latest addition to the fleet of Air Adelphi, which has provided non-stop service to several Caribbean nations.

The twin Otter planes also operate on the route between Barbados and St Vincent through Mustique with non-stop service which is also one of their steps in enhancing their market in the Caribbean region. The flights of the airline provide exceptional experience to the tourists with its great offerings such as luxurious service at its aircraft and other facilities.