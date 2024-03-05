Delta Airlines set to return to Barbados with non-stop daily service in Nov

Delta Airlines is all set to return to Barbados for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season after the absence of seven years.

Barbados: Delta Airlines is all set to return to Barbados for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season after the absence of seven years. Effective on November 23, 2024, the service will be given with non-stop and daily flights from Atlanta and will mark an increase of 25,000 airlift seats.

On top of that, Delta Airlines will also provide service from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados every Saturday. The service will start on December 21, 2024.

The announcement of the resumption of the flights was made by the Minister of Tourism of Barbados- Ian Gooding- Edghill during his report on the country’s performance at the parliament. He said that the tourism sector of the nation is on the right trajectory and the resumption of the flights will further enhance the airlift.

Along with that, additional flights from American Airlines, JetBlue, and Air Canada will also be provided to Barbados for the winter season. The flights will increase the number of seats by 65,000, marking the enhancement of the sector.

For the 2024/2025 winter season, American Airlines is also set to return to a daily non-stop service from New York starting November 5, 2024. The airline will fly between New York to Barbados daily, while the Saturday service from Philadelphia, starting November 9, 2024.

In the tourism report, Minister Edghill outlined the potential of Barbados in the Canadian market and said that Air Canada reported a significant surge in passenger loads to the country out of Toronto and Montreal. There was a 44% increase in passengers as compared to the previous year.

Besides this, British Airways also announced the expansion of the service to Barbados with its new aircraft, featuring the largest business class for the summer. Virgin Atlantic Airways will also provide service to the country with its 25 flights per week.

Aer Lingus also announced the expansion of the service to Barbados until May 2024. For the United Kingdom market, around 243,857 visitors travel to Barbados in 2023, marking a 110% hike after the COVID pandemic.

From the Caribbean market, around 332,358 passengers arrived in Barbados, representing 68 percent of the numbers seen during the pre COVID period.

Talking about the cruise season, the Minister of Tourism highlighted that the cruise passenger arrivals exceeded last year’s number which stood at 826,337. For the 2023/2024 cruise season, Barbados is expected to welcome 338 calls as it was 373 last year.

The Tourism Minister expressed pleasure and said that Barbados has positioned itself as one of the ideal destinations for the arrivals.